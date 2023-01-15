Gucci revamps itself during Milan Fashion Week

/fashion/trends/gucci-gets-a-new-during-milan-fashion-week-111673669367721.html

Gucci offered another surprise in January to kick off Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday, taking a new direction following the departure of Alessandro Micheles as creative director.

Much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago leading an in-house team, the Gucci show heralding the new post-Michele era was a low-key affair, quietly recasting the codes of the Florence-founded brand more of a century as a luggage company.

Under Michele, fantasy took flight with ever-increasing showmanship and layers of embellishment in romantic collections that blurred gender barriers and intellectually challenged the fashion crowd with hints referencing thinkers. sometimes obscure.

These embellishments have been stripped down, at least for now, to an easy-to-read collection.

Some highlights from the Friday shows:

Gucci kicked off its post-Michele era with a palette-cleaning collection that bore whiffs of its influence, but went in a surprisingly new and understated direction.

Devoid of eccentricity, the collection took Gucci back to a set of basics with a rock n roll vibe backed by a live performance by American guitarist Marc Ribots Ceramic Dog in the center of the circular theatre. Front row guests included Nick Cave with his wife Susie, Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who appears in the Netflix hit ‘Wednesday’, British actor Idris Elba and South Korean singer Kai.

The staple look included oversized jackets with paper tops worn with trailing pants or long leggings tucked into bright cowboy boots, accented with leggings. The color palette was sober, denim and khaki, gray and canary yellow, purple with ice blue.

There were still some asexual references, but they were more glam rock than necessarily for the them/them demographic. A poet’s shirt had a sexy deep V but no bow tie; T-shirts and mohair jumpers were sheer and long skirts looked deconstructed from the trousers and were paired with striped rugby shirts.

Many of these looks could have fit on the Micheles runway, but surely they would have been layered with ideas, memories and memories expressed through quirky patterns and elaborate accents. The new collection, with its elongated and roomy silhouette and its masculine touch, seen in oversized mechanic and motorcycle suits, will be easier for many to wear.

The collection was designed by the in-house team, which did not bow down after the show.

DSQUARED2S RECYCLED TEENS

The Dsquared2 collection was born from the neglected bedroom of an infantilized teenager, the backdrop for the show.

Coaxed out of bed by a motherly voice, he languidly mixes and matches his own jock-wear with his girlfriend’s lace camisole, and isn’t too proud to wear the now necessarily unattached onesie he’s outgrown in his early childhood. Pink and emblazoned with Its A Boy, the onesie deliberately reverses all gender stereotypes.

Canadian designer twins Dean and Dan Caten’s collection captures the boldness of today’s youth, unafraid to push boundaries, as designers reimagined their own teenage years as they would have liked live them, late 70s and early 80s. soundtrack: Grease, Michael Jackson.

We were so stereotyped and forbidden. Now teenagers are very free, Dan Caten said backstage.

They won’t grow either. They wear fringed cowboy shirts or feminine undershirts with cute baby bows on the neckline. The pants are lined, the jeans on the khaki. Leather leggings are worn over white briefs.

The mixed looks were unabashedly sexy, almost earning the XXX rating that the show invite cheekily promised. Low-rise jeans are worn with a bra and an oversized fur cap, as if a bubbly teenager mocking parental warnings to cover her head. The closing look was a barely beaded dress slung over a designer thong, tube socks as gloves.

When we started, we started, we pushed the limits all the time. Now it’s kind of a time, and we were like, kids are free, kids are pushing now, so we said, let’s get back to having fun and not worrying about it and bringing it, Dean said caten.

The energy of the track spilled over into an after-party, filled with food trucks and open bar, scheduled until the early hours.

MILAN HIGHLIGHTS YOUNG BRANDS

Milan-based label Family First blended a varsity aesthetic with men’s kilts in a tailored co-ed collection that spurned convention. The brand was founded in 2015 by creative director Giorgio Mallone with CEO Alessandro Zanchi.

The men flaunted muscular legs in cropped shorts worn with hoodies under plaid jackets, or more suggestively with a suit jacket accented with a scarf and accompanied by a beret. Men’s kilts were long and checkered, but also of lighter fabric in monotones, sometimes layered over trousers. The looks were layered, loose and not tucked in. Tartan blankets were turned into skirts and dresses for her.

Across town, the 1017 ALYX 9SM brand drew a crowd of hip fashionistas for a stand-only show on an elevated runway. Now based in Milan, the brand was founded in New York by Matthew Williams.

The angsty collection featured hoodies and tuxedo jackets, sharp accents and fuzzy jackets that seemed to say both stay away and comfort me. The messaging was tongue-in-cheek, with a sweatshirt reading Star on the front, continuing with Dum on the back, as the designer poked fun at the celebrity.

A BILLIONAIRE CELEBRATES MATURE MEN

German designer Philipp Plein invited an intimate crowd to a piano bar at the luxury Principe di Savoia hotel to show off his Billionaire brand’s latest collection, aimed at the most exclusive clientele.

Plein emphasizes the know-how of each piece: the double chest pocket of a suit jacket, the silk edging of a coat, the softness of the Piacenza cashmere jacket, deliberately unlined to allow the who wears it to inspect the details of its artisanal assembly.

One of those coats costs 150,000 euros, Plein said, pulling out a buttery soft leather garment supplied by a company owned by Hermès.

Billionaire is the ultra-luxury niche brand of its group, which includes its Philipp Plein and Plein Sport brand. People like to put is around the corner. They say Plein is bling, Plein is loud, Plein is maximalist. But here you can see what we can do.

Plein thinks brands that show their collections on teenage models are just masking their true demographics. None of his models are under 45, his age in a few months.

No one wants to age in style, but the truth is that aging is beautiful and we celebrate it, he said.

