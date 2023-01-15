Menswear packs in drama and nostalgia at Milan Fashion Week

Milan is ready to party, with menswear shows for next spring and winter focusing on playful nocturnal couture. Think sparkles and sequins, playful silhouettes that invite dancing shadows, and skin-twisting looks with couture tricks once reserved for the female wardrobe.

Here are some highlights from this weekend’s shows at Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana returns to black

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, January 14, 2023. AP Photo

If you only looked at the color, it was a return to basics at Dolce & Gabbana: the whole collection for next winter was in predominantly black monochromes, all the better for playing at night. Gray and white monochromes played a supporting role.

Although light on the bling, the looks were anything but basic. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have created a collection built around couture, with the synchronous rhythms of late-night clubs in mind.

Long overcoats or dramatic capes will get you to the door of the club. Inside, men’s corsetry, obi sashes and cummerbunds cinch the waist, a silhouette that is emulated in the dramatic hourglass cut of coats and jackets with curved waists and broad shoulders. A strobe light catches sparkles and glitter on garments, and sheer tops and muscular knits highlight physiques.

Machine Gun Kelly and Italian singer Blanco were among the designer duo’s frontline guests.

Take flight with Emporio Armani

Designs inspired by vintage aviator jumpsuits from Italian designer Giorgio Armani’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection. APE

Giorgio Armani has been on the global fashion map for over four decades. Her latest collection for Emporio Armani charted a literal map of her adopted Milan, with models walking the perimeter of a circular runway giving a birds-eye view of a map of the historic center of fashion capitals.

The collection was inspired by aviation, and there were traces of couture from the golden age of flight when dandies such as Charles Lindbergh made history with solo Atlantic crossings.

A belted gray jumpsuit with a fur collar, an aviator cap and chunky boots set the tone. Once he lands, there are muted plaid suits with pants cut off just above the boot, the invention of the season. The equipment is stored in panniers and nautical bags.

Cozy knits paired with leather pants and jacket, some with antique finishes, create an adventurous silhouette. But the real dandy rocks colorful daytime outfits, including a gorgeous sleek camel wrap coat, deep-hued velvet jackets and silk shirts worn with scarves in bright accents like magenta, purple and mauve. .

Leather harnesses and utility belts added an edge. The pockets are belted on the top of the boots. Mirrored aviator glasses complete the look.

Armani, 88, cheerfully picked up a clutch that had fallen off a mannequin as he waved to the crowd at the end of the show.

Fendi skin flash

Asymmetrical lines, discreet tones and graphite pearls feature in the Fendi men’s fall/winter 2023-2024 collection. AFP

Fendi’s collection for next winter highlights the skin in a way once reserved for women.

One shoulder top both knitted and buttoned over bare skin to add drama to looks. The knits were super sheer, barely there. A bit of layering gave a little modesty, for the office, but could easily come undone for an evening transition.

The long coats incorporated a wrap-around asymmetrical cape, an imitated sewing trick in trousers with a one-sided wrap-around skirt. The effect was cozy and enveloping, providing a cocoon as we venture out into the world again.

Fendi’s whimsy was on full display in the knit beanies: one in the shape of a cool cartoon wig with a perky flip, or another beanie with fringes in the back. Capes, loose coats and scarves were also adorned with fringe. The bombers had an antique, worn feel. The color palette was mostly made up of muted tones of gray, oatmeal, and burnt umber accented with mauve and lavender. Graphite pearls caught the light on evening looks.

K-Way celebrates Parisian heritage

A long down jacket, enveloping the model like a sleeping bag, and in the brand’s traditional orange, during the K-Way men’s fall-winter 2023-2024 show. AP Photo

French-Italian sportswear brand K-Way has imported a bit of its Parisian birthplace as a backdrop to present a new collection as it plots a transition into a lifestyle brand.

K-Ways brand packable raincoats were inspired when the brand’s founder, Leon-Claude Duhamel, spotted two children wearing red nylon raincoats as they sat at the Café de la Paix on a rainy day in 1965. To honor this heritage, the Italian owners borrowed original café tables and wicker seats from the Parisian monument. Duhamel himself, now in his 80s, joined the fashion crowd munching on cream pastries in the recreated cafe.

Vice President of Sales Lorenzo Boglione, whose family controls parent company BasicNet, is helping the company navigate the transition of brands, with plans to produce technical equipment for sailing and skiing.

We really want to remember where we came from and celebrate this moment. We have to remember where we come from to know where to go,” Boglione said. We want to be colorful, we want to be functional, we want to be modern.

This means not just focusing on outerwear. The new collection included cropped accordion-pleated puffer jackets, Yeti-style cropped coats with matching boots that layered over slim jumpsuits or quilted shorts and tops. Long down jackets, which also served as a sleeping bag, were combined with removable hoods or fur collars. The brand’s distinctive zipper acts as a logo, providing accent and function. The palette is trimmed towards K-Ways traditional orange and blue, with white and green.

Updated: January 15, 2023, 6:40 a.m.