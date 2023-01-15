Technology will change the fashion industry for good. Why is it taking so long?

When I was an architecture student in Delft more than 20 years ago and had my first job, I remember when I started using AutoCAD. It was like turning on a light. Although 2D software has been around since 1982, most drawing was still done by hand. Soon computer-aided design would change the industry forever by allowing, paradoxically, more creativity, not less.

I’ve often thought about this pivotal moment over the years when I ran a software company working to help digitize the fashion industry. Today, despite the predominance of 2D or 3D platforms such as CLO or brown clothes, many fashion designers continue to choose to work by hand, much like in the early days of architectural work when the internal pull of the artist was still strong enough to push away some of the newer technology.

But the fashion industry is at an inflection point. The one that was waiting just below the surface to emerge and has recently been overtaken by talk of metaverse and Web3. While these technologies are exciting and will certainly have an influence, much like the advancements in 3D made available by Epics Unreal Engine have been, they cannot have the kind of impact that the fashion industry needs to generate at a time when the CO2 pollution and damage to the environment is undeniably getting worse every year. This damage can be best mitigated now through holistic changes involving grassroots, perhaps less sexy, systems within the value chain, from design to manufacturing, marketing to sales. Ultimately, it would end in a full 3D transformation.

So why is it taking so long? Since I started working with many of the top 100 brands, I’ve come across levels of maturity in terms of how much transformation they’ve already achieved. These levels can be broken down from 0 to 3, with zero being The Slacker and not having adopted 3D design tools or using 3D production services and with level three being The Front Runner having used one or more design tools 3D in the past and currently uses 3D designs for internal decision making and scale 3D design tools in at least one category or business unit. Most companies I’ve seen fall somewhere between these two extremes.

It’s a fact that scaling a full 3D workflow isn’t easy and brands face major challenges when trying to become more digitally mature. Take, for example, hardware. Either way, 3D production and visualization requires more processing power than creating a PowerPoint. I’ve seen brand heavy PowerPoint files, PowerPoint on steroids as they call it, but the processing power you need to handle 3D is considerably higher.

For brands that can produce enough of their assets in 3D, they face the pipeline problem. When you start creating a 3D workflow, assigning a team that develops standards and working methods is the most important decision to make. It seems like a no-brainer, but there are a lot of choices to be made at this point. The ideal person or team knows the brand’s business and goals, has a deep understanding of 3D technology, and knows how to design a production process and how to lead a team. It’s no surprise that this is difficult, but businesses need to be prepared and equipped to meet these kinds of challenges.

Despite this, observing the latest generation of fashion designers, I am pleasantly aware of the environmental concern they bring to their work. Their ability to have the big picture of the industry in their minds while practicing their craft is inspiring and gives me hope that the steps that need to be taken within companies at a fundamental level are underway and that they can and will achieve the kinds of environmental benefits that digitization can bring, such as less sample waste, less CO2 emissions and less pollution.

Certainly, there is a lot of work to be done. However, a key step is to understand that the real changes needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals will not be realized until industry leaders take a closer look at areas less focused on their corporate image. and will invest in it at least as much as they have. in metaverse games or social media influencers. Nothing worth having is ever easy, as they say. Once the heavy lifting is done, I’m sure the changes made will bring more creativity and capability to the industry than anyone can imagine.

Written by Maarten van Dooren.

