Jessica Simpson flaunts 100lb weight loss in a fiery tiger print dress for a date – it’s so skintight!





Jessica Simpson, 42, looked slimmer than ever as she stepped out for dinner with husband Eric Johnson, 43, in Santa Monica on Saturday. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer dressed up for a date in a tiger-print dress with a pair of knee-high boots while eating a meal at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi. READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss in Fur Jacket and Distressed Jeans EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson steps out for dinner with hubby Eric Johnson in Santa Monica https://t.co/GZbUydM5lC Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 8, 2023 Jessica Simpsons shows off her weight loss in a sultry cut The singer and actress donned a tight red and black striped dress that fell above her knees. The eye-catching ensemble gave a pop of color to the long black coat she wrapped herself in. And, for a bold touch, Jessica donned a pair of black patent leather boots. She slung a black semi-sheer lace tote bag over her right arm. Jessica accessorized her outfit with a pair of shimmering silver hoop earrings and an assortment of colorful pearl necklaces. The mother-of-three also wore three spiked bracelets and a few chunky rings on her fingers for a finishing touch. The Dukes of Hazard The star went for classic makeup with black winged eyeliner, volumizing mascara and smoky eyeshadow. She also added contour and blush to accentuate her cheekbones and finished the look with nude lipstick. Jessica parted her blonde tresses down the middle in light beachy waves that went past her shoulders. As she made her way through the paparazzi, her husband gently guided her into the popular restaurant. Eric, her husband of nine years, also kept his look casual but classy for dinner. He put on faded gray jeans with a plain dark T-shirt and blue plaid flannel. Johnson, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, wore low-cut blue ankle boots that were fastened with laces to complete his look. Like many other celebrities, Jessica and her family vacationed in Aspen, Colorado. She posted a carousel of images of her husband and children skiing and warming up by the fire. Jessica tied the knot with Eric in 2014 in a romantic Santa Barbara wedding, having started dating in 2010. The two lovebirds share three children together, daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9, and their youngest, Birdie, three. . Jessica was previously married to actor Nick Lachey until their divorce in 2006. Jessica Simpson’s drastic weight loss raises concerns Jessica revealed in early 2022 that she lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child in 2019. As the year progressed, fans began to worry about her skinny figure. She appeared in an advertisement for Pottery Barn with her daughter Birdie, raising concerns for her health. The With You singer took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she was fine, saying: We all have our days where we want to be, look, do and feel our best. No one is alone with this feeling, I can promise you that. I woke up both anxious and anxious, but also angry and defensive like some of you. I know what works for me and that is to let go and just sing while looking directly in the mirror, straight into my eyes to really see myself and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I’m at home.

