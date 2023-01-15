The cardigan can look nerdy or cool depending on the ensemble

Q Cardigan sweaters are my go-to for cold weather. I wear them buttoned up. I wonder if there’s a way to wear them that looks less cheesy?

A You shouldn’t shy away from wearing cardigans, they’re actually quite fashionable and you may be defining nerdiness like an old-fashioned pocket liner; it is quite in today. You’ll see celebrities redefining and embracing this look, including Daniel Craig, Drake, and nearly every male character on The CW shows. There are many looks you can create with cardigans, from professor to hip-hop, dad (hip or non-hip) to big man on campus. And while they have something of a “nerdy” or professorial look, they can also vary widely from traditional almost dressy to casual street wear.

Basically, a cardigan is a knitted sweater with an open front; it can come with or without buttons, but is usually buttoned up. You said you preferred them buttoned up; otherwise, they may appear to be simply v-neck sweaters. The new open mesh jacket (without buttons) is the opposite of the college preppy look. While a simple v-neck sweater might traditionally be a bit more macho (if that’s the right anti-nerdy adjective), you’ve mentioned your preference for sweaterless sweaters and you shouldn’t shy away from wearing them. You will see them more and more in fashion magazines.

Cardigans can be solid or patterned and coordinating them is similar to the choices a man makes with a blazer. Some patterns seem united from a distance (such as tweeds, small checks, herringbone). Some patterns are large and distinctive (such as diamonds, Fair Isle and twists). As with a dressier blazer, a cardigan also works over a shirt and tie. But a note of warning: if you wear a tie with your cardigan, definitely avoid a bow tie. Although I love bow ties, combining the two together is the classic example of what you ask to avoid. Your best tie choices are dark, solid colors in cotton or non-shiny wool (perhaps a knit).

Also parallel to blazers, and, in fact, being a little more casual, cardigans can certainly be worn without a tie. They work well with a collared or button-up shirt for a dressy, classy look, with a less dressy polo shirt, or, if you can pull it off (and it’s warm enough), some men even combine them with T-shirts. . With so many different options possible, it can be difficult to know what to wear over, under and with your cardigan for a polished mix. Check out some of the men’s fashion magazines and online for looks you’ll love to wear.

Cardigans come in different shapes and materials to suit every man’s style. A slim dressy silk and wool blend cardigan can be worn with a business shirt and dressy pants for a business/casual combination. An all-wool sweater can be worn with a smart sport shirt and pressed chinos for a weekend outfit. Or, it can be dressed up more with jeans for casual streetwear. A sophisticated dresser might buy a luxe cashmere cable knit cardigan to layer over a slim polo or crisp tee for a more fashionable look.

Explore the different styles of cardigans to find the right type for you and your wardrobe.

Black, blue and gray are the most versatile colors and suit most men’s styles. On the other hand, bright and vivid colors can be playful and fun.

While cardigans are warm and versatile wardrobe items perfect for fall and winter; they also work for cool summer evenings.

For proper care and maintenance, always fold your cardigan and store it in a drawer or on a shelf. Avoid hanging knitwear to prevent it from stretching around the shoulders.

In addition to bow ties, there are certain absolutes to avoid. Don’t put elbow patches on a cardigan if you don’t want to look like a teacher. Don’t roll up your cardigan sleeves if you’re trying to look casual and cool. Don’t. Don’t pair your cardigan with an offbeat or borderline style, like cropped pants.

The cardigan sweater is a multifunctional layer that has been around for a long time. Historically, it started with the woolen waistcoats worn by British officers during the wars of the 20th century. The name comes from James Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan and a British Major General who led the charge of the Light Brigade. Early versions featured those recognizable buttons and collars.

Later, famous designer Coco Chanel brought cardigans to the world with her version of this new knitted garment. She marketed it as a great layer that wouldn’t mess up your hair when pulled out. The cardigan became a smash hit and remains popular today.

Historically, cardigans have been associated with presidents (Jimmy Carter), celebrities (singer Perry Como) and icons (Mr. Rogers)…all easygoing style personalities. Steve McQueen further popularized the cardigan by wearing it in the action movie “Bullitt”.

Some designers like to layer a blazer or sports jacket over a cardigan, but I think this is too bulky and somewhat awkward a look. Stick with one or the other; you’ll be more physically comfortable, and if you stick to these few avoidances, I hope you’ll feel more fashionable…whether that means cheesy or not.

