49ers end Pete Carroll’s winning streak in dominant fashion against Seahawks
49ers end Carroll’s second-half winning streak in dominant fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The The 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday’s NFC playoff game was dominant in more ways than one.
With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy achieve a historic performance in his first NFL playoff start, the 49ers as a whole did something that had never been accomplished before: They beat Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after he was shot to finish the first halftime in a postseason game.
Carroll is now 6-1 in playoff games in which his team led at halftime after San Francisco’s second-half surge knocked out Seattle at Levi’s Stadium.
As time ticked away at the end of the first half, the 49ers were up two, 16-14, in an entertaining display of offense. However, on the first and 10, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith broke free from the San Francisco defense and slid to end the game.
49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward dove into Smith and was demanded a costly sanction, pushing the Seahawks up 15 yards. Jason Myers then successfully threw a 56-yard field goal to push Seattle ahead 17-16.
Despite being unnecessarily down to start the third quarter, San Francisco stayed ready for the rest of the game, scoring 25 total points against Seattle’s six – which came in the closing moments of the fourth quarter. With this victory, the 49ers have beaten the same team three times in the same season.
Carroll’s unbeaten streak dates back to 1997, when he coached the New England Patriots to a 17-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Game after leading 7-0 before half-time.
Then, in the 2011 NFC Wild Card Game, the Seahawks held a 24-20 lead after two quarters against the New Orleans Saints. Seattle ultimately won 41-36.
In 2014, Seattle faced New Orleans again, this time in the NFC Divisional Round. After leading 16-0 at halftime, the Seahawks took the win 23-15.
A year later, Carroll and the Seahawks faced the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Round and led 14-10 at halftime. After the dust settled, Seattle came away with a 31-17 victory.
Against the Detroit Lions in the 2017 NFC Wild Card Game, Seattle held a 10-3 halftime lead. The Seahawks won comfortably, 26-6.
Most recently in 2019, Carroll led Seattle to a 10-3 halftime lead against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, the Seahawks won 17-9.
RELATED: 49ers Division Round Opponent Scenarios After Wildcard Victory
From Purdy running high on a first run for Christian McCaffrey’s 68-yard gain being the third longest race in 49ers playoff history, San Francisco was firing on all cylinders.
The same can’t be said for Carroll and the Seahawks, as the former’s impressive streak and the latter’s season have both come to an end.
