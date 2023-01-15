Oregon delivers on promise, upsets No. 9 Arizona in big fashion

After Thursday’s embarrassing loss to Arizona State, Oregon’s head coach Dana Altman promised changes were coming.

Those changes didn’t take long as Saturday kicked off a fresh start to the 2022-23 season for the Ducks as they edged No. 9 Arizona with a 19-point win.

The changes in Oregon’s style of play evidently began Saturday afternoon in front of 7,970 attendees, as the Ducks introduced two new starters. Jerome Couisnard and nate bittle started out in the shooter and power forward roles as Brennan Rigsbyand Quincy Warrior were now members of the bench unit.

With 11 scholarship players available for the second straight game, it became apparent that Oregon was a completely different team with several healthy guards. Will Richardson was no longer required to play more than 35 minutes and handle creative or shooting responsibilities.

Couisnard was terrific for the Ducks in the Arizona upset, providing Oregon with a second facilitator and a shooter. Couisnard — who had one of the luckiest shots in Oregon history on an errant pass — finished the game with 27 points on 14 shots, including six 3-pointers.

Rotation changes included doubling Couisnard and Keesshawn Barthelemy’s minute allowances, with Oregon running multiple sets from three guards. Barthelemy finished the night with just five points, but added six rebounds and five assists, again adding another shot-maker or facilitator to Oregon’s offense.

Barthelemy finished tied for third in plus/minus at +16 in 26 minutes.

“We just put together a team,” Couisnard said after the game. “We just helped each other. We knew we were better than what we showed on Thursday. I feel like it was a team effort from everyone.

From then on the changes were small but noticeable. Rotations were sharper. Hands were up and active as the Ducks jumped into a 1-2-2 press. Players started chopping the ball and going around corners to set up open jumpers.

The extra energy and effort helped Oregon win the rebound numbers by ten overall, leading to 14 seconds in luck points and 40 points in pain. Dante started the changes with his dunk and continued his rampage in the Pac-12, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals against one of the best centers in Oumar Ballo.

“He was really good,” Altman said of Dante’s performance. “He and Jermain, Will was good too, they got us that split. I mean, 9 for 11, Jermaine, like I said, 6 for 9 (out of three), offensively, those guys really separated us. But defensively, it was everyone. And even if we wouldn’t have shot so well tonight, defensively, I think we would have been there.

While this may feel like more of a middle ground than a standard Test, Oregon will need to carry that energy and momentum as they travel to Cal and Stanford next weekend. Both programs are bottom of the conference, but have provided tough challenges to previous Oregon teams.

There’s no denying that Oregon’s performance on Thursday was their best basketball of the season. From there, Oregon will need to replicate that performance as often as possible. Some things will be hard to replicate, like shooting 53% from the field and over 34% from deep. Oregon is a team with an average of 43% overall and less than 29% in depth, respectively.

Saturday’s performance provides a glimmer of hope for a season that darkened after the loss to Arizona State.

Oregon travels to Cal on Wednesday the 18th, hoping to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month.