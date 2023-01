What happened to the estate of André Leon Talley?

Andre, like most of us, just wanted to be liked, Mr Walker said. And one of the reasons he really loved his church family is because he was embraced unconditionally, and that wasn’t the case in the fashion world, which was looking to box him in the fashion diva cartoon. Even though it was a caricature, he helped create and nurture it. Internally, he was constantly negotiating that reality, Walker said. He had a conscience informed by the history of racism and his own experience of racism both growing up and in the industry. He was a very private person and a master of compartmentalization, largely as a reaction to that. He didn’t reveal himself to much beyond the press release. But on the shelves of her White Plains home were scholarly books on 17th-century French court dress alongside copies of the first edition of Paul Robeson’s biography and Henry’s history of black America. Louis Gates Jr. Both sides of Mr. Talley’s life will be on display in the sale, which is, in some ways, an effort to create a bridge between the two. This will allow people to see, Ms. Thomas said, the worlds that Andre has not exposed. Whoopi Goldberg wrote an essay for the catalog; designer LaQuan Smith to speak at the Palm Beach event; and in New York, the Abyssinian Baptist Choir will perform. Christies put a current low estimate on the sale of $702,200. Historically, however, personal property auctions often far exceed estimates due to the unquantifiable emotional dimensions involved. At the recent Joan Didion sale at Stair Galleries, for example, a pair of Cline sunglasses worth a few hundred dollars sold for $27,000. At Christies’ own sale of the Joan Rivers estate, a silver dog bowl engraved with the name of his pet Spikes, estimated at $500 to $800, sold for more than $13,750. At the Ronald and Nancy Reagan estate auction, a pillow worth $1,000 to $1,500 went for $71,250. Last year, Christies organized a sale for DJ Kool Herc this ultimately earned 226% more than the estimate. You know, we have no idea what will capture people’s imaginations, what will make people bid against each other, said Elizabeth Siegel, head of private and iconic collections at Christies. Will it be one of Mr. Talleys amazing caftans, or will it be a portrait of him?

