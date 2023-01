Brunello Cucinelli Men Fall 2023 – WWD

In November, Brunello Cucinelli presented his first wine, the 2018 vintage of Rosso del Castello di Solomeo. That experience seeped into Cucinelli’s men’s fall collection, which he said can change in a season while staying true to its singular identity – and, why not, even improve with the time if styled accordingly. So much so that the title of Cucinelli’s notes reads: “Timeless reserves and new blends”. This resulted in new pairings that injected novelty with some tried and true Cucinelli designs. For example, a beautiful braided cardigan was lined with the softest down filling, worn over pinstripe pants. Knitwear is a Cucinelli forte and this collection did not disappoint with lightweight wool and silk sweaters worn under tailored blazers, or heavier cashmere designs that had an outdoor feel. The wine also inspired the intense shades of red – Barbera, maroon and burgundy – which sometimes had a grayish tint that evoked the idea of ​​an aging process. Beige, camel, sand, panama and ecru contrasted with deep or light blue. Red velvet has imposed itself on tuxedo jackets but also in a waterproof model which was part of Cucinelli’s first ski capsule. Outerwear stood out, ranging from dress coats to parkas. Luxurious beaver fabrics or cozy bomber and bomber jackets enriched with cashmere and vicuña lined with soft shearling. The suit was the cornerstone of the collection, presented in a comfortable and versatile way, mixing jackets – often double-breasted – with different trousers, such as loose and high-waisted styles or with pleated details. The four-pocket military jackets, also in suede with a shearling lining, are sure to get shoppers out of their order books.

