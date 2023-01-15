The Most Shocking Fashion Moments Ever That Surprised Everyone

Fashion weeks demonstrate a new approach to style, which designers execute with their progressive and creative mindset. These shows are a great way to showcase fashion trends that we otherwise miss. However, these runways are also famous for giving the industry shocking fashion moments. These moments are not only subject to a certain type of style, a particular model or a specific catwalk, they just happen. Sometimes planned, sometimes accidental.

Fashion shows have a habit of making the news over time as models present the latest collection from popular designers. Want to learn more about some of the most shocking fashion moments of all time that made headlines? We have what you need.

Take a look at the most shocking fashion moments that surprised everyone

A Teletubby on the London Fashion Week catwalk

London Fashion Week mainstay Bobby Abley used Teletubbies (1997) as inspiration for her SS18 collection in 2017. In addition to a life-size Dipsy captivating the audience with playful moves, the models walked the runway wearing a variety of dizzying hairstyles paying homage to characters from the TV show classic. Using colored rubber bands, models such as Kit Butler and Jhona Burjack wore unique spiky hairstyles. In other cases, models wore wigs designed to resemble the Teletubbies’ recognizable headpieces.

Final Joan of Arc by Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s Fall 1998 collection had a dark vibe due to inspiration drawn from the murder of Joan of Arc and the Romanov family. Several models appeared in chain mail dresses in keeping with the Joan of Arc motif, while the color palette emphasized blood red, black and silver. Additionally, with no eyebrows and bleached blonde hair styled in medieval-inspired looks, the models wore blood-red contact lenses.

The final model was surrounded by a ring of flames and wore a scarlet dress covered in beads to hide her face. As the fire spread, she twisted and squirmed to draw a close resemblance to Joan of Arc.

Rick Owens’ human backpack on the catwalk

The American designer’s Spring 2016 collection at Paris Fashion Week (2015) featured stunning outfits made with sculptural silk gazar and draped organza, but with a different twist – models were accessorized with bags human backpacks, meaning one woman tangles on the other like a backpack secured with a strap. belts. According to the designer, her collection focused on food, sisterhood/motherhood, and regeneration, as well as women raising women, women becoming women, and women supporting women.

A controversial Gucci design

A black knit turtleneck sweater from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, labeled as a wool hooded sweater, has been pulled from stores by the high-end Italian retailer. The $890 sweater was originally featured on the show. He had a black turtleneck and large red lips that surrounded a mouth hole. Many criticized the garment, inspired by vintage ski masks, for being launched during Black History Month.

Fashion followers called it a racist narrative promoted by Gucci. The backlash became the talk of the town and Gucci had to issue a written apology ensuring the sweaters were removed from stores.

Karlie facing massive backlash

At the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the ‘Calendar Girls’ section skipped a month and was only eleven. It happened because Karlie Kloss donned animal print underwear, turquoise jewelry and a long feathered headdress, likely symbolizing the historical mix of Pilgrims and Native Americans associated with Thanksgiving. Many people were quite horrified to see his helmet, commonly known as a war bonnet, being worn as a costume when footage of the filmed program surfaced before it aired. The fact is that it is sacred and forbidden in Native American tribes. In response, the year was reduced to eleven months and VS and Kloss (representing November) expressed regret.

The track has no age limit

Italian model Benedetta Barzini, 73, who was chosen by Simone Rocha to walk her Fall/Winter 17 runway in London, has demonstrated that there is no upper age limit for models. The collection was a glorification of the power and ingenuity of women throughout their lives.

It became the talk of the town and a once-in-a-lifetime moment for role models such as Marie-Sophie Carr and Barzini.

PETA on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk

In 2002, Gisele Bündchen was strutting down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show when PETA protesters stormed the stage holding up posters that read, “Gisele: Fur Scum.” The protest took place in response to reports that Bündchen had made a deal with furrier Blackgama. Bundchen, who pulled off her famous runway swagger of appearing completely unfazed despite the whole situation, credited that door smash with why she stopped doing fur campaigns later on.

When the angel knocked

In 2014, when Ariana Grande appeared on the VS scene, Elsa Hosk, a taller model, collided with Grande. It wasn’t an intentional competition but rather an actual collision as poor Grande’s head was struck by Hosk’s fluffy pink angel wing. The humorous incident was not aired on television as the program was actually double filmed to catch any errors. But a photographer clicked on the images and they went viral.

The iconic fall of Naomi Campbell

At Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 1993 show, Naomi made headlines when she fell while wearing extremely high platform heels. When the model suffered a dramatic fall on the runway, she wore a plaid skirt, a pink feather boa with the platforms. But she shrugged with a laugh and got up to finish her walk.

Madonna’s revealing outfit

To generate money for AIDS, a serious health crisis, Gaultier held a fashion event in honor of amfAR (The American Foundation for AIDS Research) in 1992. The runway featured everything, including Dr. Ruth dressed in rubber. But the most shocking fashion moment was when Madonna walked down the catwalk and unzipped a fitted blazer to reveal her outfit which had a framed bra that exposed her breasts.

(Main and featured image: courtesy of Yogendra Singh/Unsplash)