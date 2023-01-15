Sustainability, child labor just some hidden costs of “fast fashion”

Fast fashion can be described as “fast” in several ways: how quickly fashion trends change, how quickly products are made, how quickly customers decide to buy something, how quickly with which parcels are delivered and how quickly clothes are worn before being thrown away. closet.

Conversations about fashion, sustainability and environmental awareness now frequently include the term “fast fashion”. The phrase refers to items made at low cost and price points that replicate the latest catwalk styles. These pieces are quickly released in stores to capitalize on current trends.

Why is this a problem?

According to Business Insider, 10% of global carbon emissions come from the fashion industry, which is comparable to the European Union. Due to the energy used in the production, manufacture and transport of the one million items purchased every year, the global fashion industry produces a lot of greenhouse gas emissions.

The majority of our garments are made of synthetic fibers (polyester, acrylic, nylon, etc.), the production of which requires more energy than natural fibers.

In addition, untreated hazardous wastewater from textile manufacturers is typically discharged into rivers in the majority of countries where garments are made. Wastewater can contain various hazardous substances, including lead, mercury and arsenic. Millions of people who live near these banks are affected, as well as aquatic life. In addition, the contamination enters the ocean before spreading around the world. 500,000 tons of microfibers, which is equivalent to around 50 billion plastic bottles, are released into the ocean every year by washing clothes alone.

Lucy Siegle, a British environmental journalist, made the following observation: Fast fashion is not free. Someone, somewhere is paying the price. The harmful effects of fast fashion extend beyond the environment. In fact, the industry contributes to societal problems, especially in emerging markets. According to the Remake organization, young women between the ages of 18 and 24 make 80% of the clothes. A 2018 US Department of Labor study found that forced labor and child labor were used in the fashion industry in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, in Turkey, Vietnam and other countries. Due to high production, sales and profits take precedence over human welfare.

What can you do?

There are many ways to be thoughtful citizens and buy sustainably. First of all, when it comes to shopping for clothes, wearing an item as often and for as long as possible is the most important and longest lasting thing you can do. Even if they are made from all-natural fibers or from a “sustainable brand”, replacing your clothes or constantly having new styles is a bad habit.

Then think about where your clothes are made and how far they had to travel. A sustainable practice is to buy locally to reduce transportation emissions. If you’re shopping online, be sure to bundle your purchases and choose the slowest delivery option. Since every online purchase requires a delivery vehicle, it’s best to order multiple items at once. Retailers can often load all products into one box (or at least put everything in the same truck), allowing you to do all of your shopping in one “trip”, but buying one or two items both lose that. efficiency because each individual order adds an additional delivery route.

Finally, an easy way to avoid fast fashion problems is to buy second-hand items from thrift stores and charity shops. It gives clothes new life, and the experience can be fun looking through different and previous fashion trends. If you can’t visit the real stores, many offer merchandise for purchase on their website for a quick online purchase. Poshmark and thredUP are both great places to buy and sell used clothing.

Ultimately, fast fashion is a huge global issue. However, if we each make small changes to our shopping habits, together we can reduce the likelihood of major future implications.

Banks Vadeboncoeur is in second year at Ponte Vedra high school. She loves to write and hopes to pursue a career in journalism.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of The Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.