The boom in menswear with the return of Paris Fashion Week





Paris (AFP) The fashion juggernaut returns to Paris this week, with Saint Laurent joining range and menswear on a hot streak, even as the industry remains wary of economic headwinds.

The changing world of menswear is evident on red carpets around the world, where Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles have helped redefine menswear, ditching monochromatic tuxedos in favor of bold outfits and bright colors. Just last week, Vogue declared “the night belongs to menswear” at the Golden Globes, and stores have been seeing unprecedented growth in the industry for months. So the buzz is deafening around the men’s fashion shows which land in Paris from Tuesday, boosted by the return of two big names to Saint Laurent on Tuesday as the opening, and the Maison Margiela by John Galliano which will close the week next Sunday. Saint Laurent hasn’t featured a men’s show on the official calendar since Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello took the helm in 2016, preferring one-off appearances in exotic locales like Marrakech and Venice. Succession speech In Milan last week – where the fashion shows haven’t even finished as the industry caravan decamps for Paris – discussions revolved around who would succeed flamboyant creative director Alessandro Michele at Gucci after his recent surprise departure. In Paris, the big unanswered question is who will take over at Louis Vuitton following the untimely death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. The label got fashionistas talking by announcing that Thursday’s show was handled by whiz kid Colm Dillane, the man behind young Brooklyn label KidSuper, accompanied by a film shot by French director Michel Gondry. While many worry about the impact of possible recessions, tougher environmental regulations and inflationary costs, menswear is seen as a bright spot. “Saint Laurent, Gucci and Givenchy are doing almost better with men than women right now,” said Alice Feillard, purchasing director of Paris department store Galeries Lafayette. “We’ve been seeing this exponential growth for two or three years… It’s really taking off,” she added. “New field of expression” Even men’s underwear is gaining traction in the women’s market. Men’s underwear rose 3.3% in the first 10 months of 2022 to 400 million euros ($435 million), compared to growth of 2.5% in women’s lingerie (to 1.5 million euros still dominating), according to figures from the Salon International de la Lingerie, which is being held in Paris this month. “Men’s fashion has evolved a lot in recent years,” said luxury expert Serge Carreira of the University of Sciences Po. “It has created a major new field of expression, innovation and research for fashion houses. Givenchy in particular abandoned haute couture and launched into menswear after the arrival in 2020 of American designer Matthew Williams, known for his luxury streetwear. They hold their show on Wednesday, with main rival Dior strutting their stuff Friday. One name that comes up often as a possible successor to Louis Vuitton is Grace Wales Bonner, who presents her own show on Tuesday. Grace Wales Bonner is often cited as a possible successor at Louis Vuitton Niklas HALLE’N / AFP She’s part of a growing trend of female designers focusing on dressing men, along with fellow Brit, Bianca Saunders. There’s also excitement for the return of award-winning American designer Emily Bode, known for using recycled materials, who stayed away from Paris during the pandemic. AFP 2023

