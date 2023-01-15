TikToker turns grandma’s 1940s fashion designs into dresses

Julia, a 27-year-old TikToker, makes dresses designed by her grandmother in the 1940s.

She said her grandmother was an aspiring designer who dropped out of fashion school as a teenager.

She told Insider that she wanted to surprise her grandmother and share her creations with the world.

TikTok viewers are immersed in the story of a Chicago woman who made dresses her grandmother designed in fashion school and filmed her grandmother’s reaction of appreciation to share on the platform.

Julia, a 27-year-old TikTok user who asked Insider not to reveal her last name to protect her privacy, said she was visiting her grandmother, Georgie, one day in January 2021, in browsing through old sketches of dresses Georgie had designed when she was a teenager.

Georgie declined to comment for this article, but according to Julia, she went to fashion school in the 1940s and dreamed of being a fashion designer, but dropped out before finishing school because she had to take care of some members of his family who were not well.

When Julia saw the sketches, she thought they were beautiful, she told Insider.

“I knew Grandma had talent, but I was like, wow, this is really much better than I imagined in my head. And she mentioned that when she died, she wanted them to be sent in magazines or displayed at his funeral,” she said.

“But,” Julia added, “I just thought, why wait until she’s dead?”

In January 2021, Julia published a video posting some of her grandmother’s sketches on TikTok, and it became her first post on the platform to go viral, receiving 2.7 million views.

Julia said she had very little sewing experience at the time, but decided to turn the sketches into real dresses in order to “bring them to life”, watching tutorials on YouTube to learn sewing techniques from base.

Using mostly old scraps of fabric left over from her grandmother’s own collection of vintage fabrics, Julia has now created four of her grandmother’s designs, trying to stick to a budget of under $300. per dress. Videos of her revealing the finished products to Georgia continue to go viral, often to receive hundreds of thousands views per video.

“It’s absolutely stunning. And I thank you because it’s just adorable and it’s so nice to see something that I drew so many years ago,” Georgie said during a recent dress reveal. video which has 1.8 million views on Julia’s TikTok account.

Julia thinks viewers were captivated by her story of intergenerational bonding

Julia told Insider that she thinks her TikTok series got so much attention from viewers because of the close relationship between her and her grandmother, that viewers loved watching them perform on camera.

“It was a beautiful bonding experience between us that made Grandma happy,” she said.

“A lot of people who are older and watch my videos say they like to see someone younger enjoying something from their generation,” she said, adding, “And then the younger people see it. and maybe they don’t have the best relationship with their grandparents, or maybe they lost their grandparents, and they say seeing my videos reminds them of their grandparents.”

Julia said she hopes people take home from watching her series that “the older generation is so much like us in so many ways. They all had dreams and hopes that weren’t that different from ours.”

Julia described the TikTok series as a “bonding experience” between her and her grandmother.

According to Julia, her grandmother Georgie was pleased to learn that many people on TikTok have now seen her creations, adding that she sometimes prints positive comments for her to read, as Georgie is not the more adept at using social media herself.

As someone who grew up “idolizing” her grandmother, Julia said she feels thrilled that people online have fallen in love with Georgie’s story and creations.

“I love anyone who appreciates someone I love. Being able to share that appreciation for my grandmother with other people is amazing. I love that feeling,” she said.

