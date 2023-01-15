Three gatherings that will define Fashions’ 2023 agenda





If you’re someone big into fashion, chances are you’ll be in one of three places this week: Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, New York for the annual the National Retail Federations or Paris for the men’s fashion shows. Everyone has their own role to play in setting the pace for the fashion industry this year. Davos The annual gathering of global heavyweights is back in its usual winter slot for the first time since 2020. On the official agenda for the audience of politicians, investors and executives are climate change, the dangers of social media and the promise of artificial intelligence. In a pre-forum survey sure to resonate with fashion industry executives, respondents said they were trying to balance short-term disruptions, such as the war in Ukraine, with the need to address long-term challenges such as sustainability and the environment. Davos can also provide a window into what world leaders think about the economy. They are sending mixed signals ahead of the meeting: last week there were encouraging signs on US inflation and jobs, but the World Bank downgraded its growth forecast and warned that the he global economy was dangerously close to recession. New York The annual gathering of the National Retail Federations is one of the largest trade shows for American retailers, from fashion and beauty to groceries and housewares. The main action takes place at the congress, but a series of panels and speakers will largely overlap with the general conversation in Davos, while also touching on more parochial concerns such as the latest innovations in inventory management and point of sale. systems. As in Davos, attendees will no doubt seek to clarify conflicting information: already this year, some retailers, including American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch, have announced promising holiday sales, while others, including Lululemon, have downgraded their outlook for 2023. . The conference is also being held amid layoffs at tech companies, which could spill over to fashion retail if the economy continues to deteriorate. Paris The start of the week will bring some major menswear shows from Italian brands Prada and Zegna to Milan, as well as British designers Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and JW Anderson who will also be parading in the Italian fashion capital. Paris kicks off Tuesday with Kidill and Wales Bonner. However, all eyes will be on Louis Vuitton, which shows up on Thursday. The announcement last week that Colm Dillane better known as KidSuper would be collaborating on the latest collection has reignited rumors about whether a successor to Virgil Abloh has finally been found. Dillane is a familiar face at LVMH, having won the company’s 2021 Karl Lagerfeld Prize. Last week’s executive shuffle has only heightened speculation that a new creative director will soon be appointed. What else to watch this week Sunday The annual convention of national retail federations begins Etro, Prada, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, JW Anderson and More Present Menswear Collections in Milan Monday Giorgio Armani and Zegna close Milan Men’s Fashion Week The premieres of the new season of Love Islands, with the return of fashion partner eBay China reports fourth quarter GDP Tuesday Kidill, Wales Bonner, Saint Laurent among the highlights of the first day of Paris Mens Wednesday Givenchy and Bianca Saunders show in Paris UK and Eurozone release December inflation figures US reports December retail sales Thursday Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Amiri show in Paris Friday The Dior Homme fashion shows in Paris UK announces December retail sales Saturday Herms, Bode parades in Paris The week ahead wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

