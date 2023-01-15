Fashion
Christine Quinn dazzles in a sparkling sheer dress on a day at the beach with her hubby
Christine Quinn dazzled in an eye-catching ensemble as she soaked up the sun with hubby Christian Richard earlier on Friday during their Miami getaway.
The former Selling Sunset star, 34, was recently spotted walking along the sandy shore showing off her toned figure in a bright orange swimsuit during the relaxing trip.
The mother-of-one was seen lounging on the crowded beach instead of jumping into the splashing waves, and then took a leisurely stroll with the 43-year-old businessman, who she married in 2019.
Beautiful: Christine Quinn, 34, was seen spending time on the beach in Miami on Friday with her husband, Christian Richard, 43
The TV personality dressed to impress for the lazy day at the beach and slipped into a sheer metallic mesh dress which had small rhinestone details on the fabric which glistened in the glorious sunshine.
She added black briefs underneath with spaghetti straps, and opted to walk barefoot on the hot sand.
Her long blonde locks were styled into a messy bun on top of her head, allowing a few loose locks to tuck in her forehead.
For a glamorous touch to her overall ensemble, Christine threw on a pair of large black shades to protect her eyes during the sunny day.
Staying refreshed: The former Selling Sunset star was seen carrying a can in her hand that she sipped occasionally during the day
Quality time: The model and her husband were spotted spending time together as they spent the afternoon on the crowded beach
Christine added a touch of makeup for her daytime look, including a touch of pink lipstick and a light blush to accentuate her cheekbones.
The real estate broker, who teamed up with her husband to launch their own business, RealOpen in 2022, opted out of adding flashy jewelry to her ensemble.
Christian also dressed comfortably and donned a plain dark navy t-shirt and orange and white patterned swim shorts. He put on a pair of open-toed sandals to walk along the sandy beach.
The two lovebirds said “I do” to each other in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Christian Jr., in 2021.
The star, who recently signed with modeling agency IMG Models, sat out in the afternoon sun and sipped on various tasty drinks to stay hydrated in the warmer temperatures.
Flashing a smile: The real estate broker was seen flashing a happy smile as she strolled next to her husband
Holiday mode: During the day, Christine was spotted cooling off in the warmer temperatures as she soaked up the sun
Keeping it casual: Christian also dressed comfortably and donned a plain dark navy t-shirt as well as a pair of orange and white patterned swim shorts
As the day grew colder, the reality TV star wrapped a white beach towel around herself and helped Christian as they began to pack their belongings into stylish bags as they heading to their next destination.
Despite her recent exit from Netflix’s hit reality series Selling Sunset, the talented star has been busy working on many other projects, such as working in the fashion and beauty industry.
She recently attended the British Fashion Awards last month in December and made a standout appearance watching the Jacquemus show in Paris.
Christine, who currently has almost 4 million fans on Instagram, recently opened up to Seduceabout garnering such a massive audience.
Keeping busy: Despite her recent exit from Netflix’s hit reality TV series Selling Sunset, the talented star has been busy working on many other projects, like being more involved in the fashion industry
Packing: The two lovebirds packed their things as the sun began to set and the model was seen waving at someone she knew
Having fun: She recently attended the British Fashion Awards last month in December, and made a stunning appearance watching the Jacquemus show in Paris
The setting sun: As the sun began to sink over the horizon, the star turned a bit chilly in the late afternoon
Staying warm: The reality TV star rolled up a white beach towel over herself, and Christine and Christian were seen packing their things
“I’m actually a very private person, believe it or not,” she told the publication. “I know, people probably wouldn’t think that, but I don’t usually post my food and where I’m on vacation or my hotel rooms and stuff.”
The blonde beauty added, “I finally got to a place where I’m comfortable, and I don’t have to show and explain everything to everyone.”
Another big step Christine and her husband took was to put their luxurious Los Angeles home on the market for $8 million a few months earlier in November, according to Forbes.
Speaking to the publication, the TV personality explained that one of the rationales behind listing the house was that his and Christian’s, “the dream has always been to live in France, and specifically in Paris”.
She added: “We were looking for a classic Parisian Haussmann-style building, ideally with modern updates to the interior. We enjoy a well-lit living environment as we are used to in Los Angeles.
Fashion statement: Christine recently made a standout appearance at the Jacquemus show in Paris last month in December
