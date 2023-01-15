Missouri state lawmakers revise their dress code for women

The Missouri State House of Representatives has revised its dress code for legislators and staffers, requiring them to wear a jacket, such as a blazer or cardigan, and sparking a debate over controlling the fashion choices of women. women.

The updated dress code which was adopted on Wednesday by a vote 105-51 as part of a broader set of rules governing the House drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who described the Republican-backed effort as sexist and unnecessary. Supporters said it was a small tweak that would help ensure professionalism inside the chamber.

The main promoter of the new ruler State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, who introduced him said on the floor of the House that the new rules for women would reflect the language of the dress code for men and that it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere in the House.

You’d think all you would have to do is say, Dress professionally, and the women could handle it, Ms Kelley said. You would think the elected officials could handle this.