Fashion
Missouri state lawmakers revise their dress code for women
The Missouri State House of Representatives has revised its dress code for legislators and staffers, requiring them to wear a jacket, such as a blazer or cardigan, and sparking a debate over controlling the fashion choices of women. women.
The updated dress code which was adopted on Wednesday by a vote 105-51 as part of a broader set of rules governing the House drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who described the Republican-backed effort as sexist and unnecessary. Supporters said it was a small tweak that would help ensure professionalism inside the chamber.
The main promoter of the new ruler State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, who introduced him said on the floor of the House that the new rules for women would reflect the language of the dress code for men and that it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere in the House.
You’d think all you would have to do is say, Dress professionally, and the women could handle it, Ms Kelley said. You would think the elected officials could handle this.
The amendment repeated four sentences in a 37-page resolution that set out the rules governing the state House of Representatives, including how committee meetings are announced and attendance policies for lawmakers. There are 116 men and 43 women in the House. In the State Senate, there is no rule requiring a woman to wear a blazer.
Ms Kelley, who did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment on Saturday, said on the court that she was seeking to establish revised rules because even though new lawmakers had been told that a jacket was needed in the room there was Some women believed that if you wear a skirt or sweater you don’t need to wear a jacket.
She said on Facebook that the Chief Clerk of the House, Dana Rademan Miller, had wanted to put such a rule in place for many years.
Now it has been fixed, Ms Kelley said.
Dress codes for men, who must wear a jacket, shirt and tie, have not been changed.
Jamie Tomek, secretary of the Missouri chapter of the National Organization for Women, said Saturday that she and other members of the organization were outraged that Republicans wasted time focusing on a trivial issue and misogynist.
We have a Republican legislature, so they think they have time for this stuff, as opposed to the real issues that the people of Missouri have to deal with, she said.
Some Democratic representatives objected to the idea that a dress code change was necessary.
I think we were pretty pedantic here in making such petty rules, State Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat, said in the chamber on Wednesday. And what that will ultimately lead to is disenfranchisement of people. For example, they do not make jackets or blazers for pregnant women. It can be very uncomfortable.
Other Democratic lawmakers said the rule change underscores how women have historically faced increased scrutiny and criticism over their fashion choices.
Similar squabbles over gender bias in dress codes have played out across the country, particularly in schools, other state legislatures and Congress, with students and professionals expressing frustration over uneven guidelines.
In Wyoming, state lawmakers voted last year to relax one of the country’s strictest dress codes for lawmakers by simply requiring them to wear business attire, The Casper Star-Tribune reported. For example, bolo ties, a string held in place by an ornament called a bolo, were acceptable, but they had to be worn tight with the top button of a button-down shirt.
In Montana, Democrats have criticized the dress code in the state House of Representatives, which said that women legislators should be sensitive to the length and neckline of skirts.
In a 2021 report, the National Conference of State Legislatures said about half of the states have some sort of dress code in place. In Georgia, costume coats for men and dignified attire for women were expected. And in Colorado, House members could wear a suit jacket or a sports jacket.
In Missouri, state Rep. Ashley Aune, a Democrat, said Wednesday that a man in that room once asked what she was wearing.
You know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not? she says.
Ms. Aune then discussed with Ms. Kelley the purpose of the revised rule. I mean, it’s ridiculous, she said.
Ms. Kelley replied: Why should we talk about something like that? It’s absolutely ridiculous.
You brought that to the floor, Madame, replied Madame Aune. You tell me.
Ms. Kelley originally did not include cardigans in her proposed rule, but the sweater was listed as acceptable in a final version of the rule. resolution.
Appropriate attire for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks, and dress shoes or boots, the resolution says. For the purposes of this rule, jacket includes blazers, cardigans and knit blazers.
Rep. Brenda Shields, a Republican, expressed support for the amendment on Wednesday, saying the intent of the change was simply to clarify what we already have.
We don’t want anyone to have to be the clothing police, Ms Shields said.
After the vote, Ms Kelley said on Facebook that she had received a lot of hate calls, emails and messages about this amendment, which is funny because we already have a dress code.
She added that she wasted no time in presenting the amendment because she spoke for less than five minutes. At her desk this week, Ms Kelley said, she frequently answered phone calls and was insulted.
Why is encouraging professionalism wrong? she says.
