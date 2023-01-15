Duke women’s tennis opens season in dominant fashion with Furman home sweep





The sixth-ranked Blue Devils recorded a dominating first game of the spring season on Friday afternoon, beating Furman 7-0. Head coach Jamie Ashworth led Duke as the program went 17-0 against the Paladins. The Blue Devils came together to sweep the Paladins at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, with dominating singles performances from senior Chloe Beck and second Emma Jackson and a couple of grueling wins in the lead. Today was a big win, graduate student Cameron Morra said after the game, but it’s only the first and we don’t want to peak today. So it all depends on what we can do. Beck ended her fall season with a consolation championship victory over North Carolina’s Anika Yarlagadda at the ITA Fall Nationals. She starts the spring season as the No. 3 singles player in the nation and lived up to that ranking Friday on the first court, beating sophomore Ellie Schulson in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. In the most decisive match of the afternoon, Jackson contributed to the assertive victory with her own win over sophomore Marissa Pennings. Jackson, who is ranked No. 22, has lost just one match, outlasting her opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 in singles. The Blue Devils showed strength in all aspects, claiming their 12th straight win at home. At number three in the doubles, Jackson and graduate student Iuliia Bryzgalova battled an opening deficit of 0-40. The duo rallied, beating Pennings and Schulson 6-1 and recording their first-ever victory as a partnership. Also, after coming back from losing 1-2 at the No. 2 doubles, sophomore Ellie Coleman and junior Karolina Berankov won five straight to win 6-2 and secure the doubles point for Duke. Beck and Morra also won together in doubles No. 1, knocking out Furman’s second pair of Jess Dawson and Sara Snyder 6-3. The Blue Devils picked up decisive wins, but they also excelled in tight moments to extend their lead. Bryzgalova, a transfer from Penn, and fellow graduate student Brianna Shvets, a transfer from Princeton, both battled to a 3-3 tie in the second set to win their respective singles matches. After taking the first set on court six, Shvets held serve to make the second set 3-3 before winning 6-3, 6-4 and solidifying the Dukes’ overall victory. During close moments, listening to the girls clapping is amazing, Morra said. The energy was really great today, especially for our first match. I’m really excited to keep improving and seeing what happens. After winning four straight to win the first set 6-1, Morra lost the second set 6-4, sending the singles match No. 2 to a third-set tiebreaker. Morra beat Dawson 10-4 for the win, showing determination in the tight game. A last-minute change Friday dropped returning graduate student Georgia Dummy from the Blue Devils singles roster. Ashworth, entering his 27th season, attributed the change to everyone’s preparation for the upcoming season. Our goal is really to prepare for this opportunity, and it started with this game today and getting our feet wet a bit, Ashworth said. We had three people on the pitch who had never played a game for us before, and there were nerves, but they had to come out. Duke hopes to continue its strong start into the ITA launch weekend on January 28-29. Before that, the Blue Devils take on Charleston Southern and Charlotte in a doubleheader on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, in a bid to maintain momentum ahead of hosting that crucial weekend later this month. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dukechronicle.com/article/2023/01/duke-womens-tennis-season-opener-furman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos