Modtissimo fashion fair in Portugal is the answer to sustainable production in 2023

On February 15, 2023, the 61st fair will take place at the Exponor exhibition center for the second … [+] iteration inside this 200,000 square meter facility located just north of downtown Porto. Cassel inc.

Textile manufacturing in Porto is the essence of the fashion community on the northwest coast of Portugal. Producing textiles and apparel for high-end fashion and streetwear brands for years, Porto is an unsung hero in the fashion market. Porto sources responsibly in its field, producing textiles and clothing in a sustainable and responsible way by managing its economic market in Europe.

The Porto-based company very modern, a sustainable fashion show and trade show, is on a mission to expand its reach as a hub for ethical solutions to fashion production – the city of Porto as a whole. On February 15, 2023, the 61st fair will take place at the Exponor exhibition center for the second iteration inside this 200,000 square meter facility located just north of downtown Porto.

Positioning itself as a global capital of sustainable textile and fabric production, Porto produces fashion for brands at all levels. There are high-end fashion brands like Balenciaga, Hugo Boss and Pyer Moss, streetwear brands like Kith, Daily newspaper, It would be, Schnaydermansand even niche brands like Highsnobiety and Everlane, all produce various garments in the coastal city of Porto, Portugal.

Quality is the very essence of the Portuguese fashion market. Through very modern, the focus on exports supports expansion in key production sectors that promote sustainable fashion manufacturing. Porto’s industrial market sees itself as a vector of fashion supply and demand from its central post between west and east – more than 3,000 miles from New York and nearly 2,500 miles from ‘Istanbul.

Natural materials, finer textiles and sustainable fashion production processes are real attractions for fashion buyers, and Portugal has invested in the sector accordingly. Outerwear production, weaving, textile manufacturing and garment production make up the largest parts of their industry. Portuguese manufacturing had 18% employment in 2019 – food products at 14% came second.

Since teaming up with ATP (Associao Txtil e Vesturio de Portugal) in 1996, Modtissimo became the only clothing fabrics and accessories fair in Portugal. As the official platform of the Portuguese textile and clothing industry, Modtissimo mainly focused on the future of fashion – localized and circular production.

An ATP representative, Ana Paula Dinis, has expressed Modtissimo’s goal in 2021 with six pillars of support involving the first thought engines of the circular fashion era, and the remaining three pillars cover technological and human ideas.

The global issues of global textile production around sustainability and labor align with the values ​​of Modtissimo and ATP. The first three pillars infuse sectors dedicated to sustainable production with capital for growth. Support for small and medium-sized enterprises and countries involved in textiles differentiated ways to improve textile markets and their sustainability.

Dinis described the fourth pillar as digitalization – an effective way to optimize processes across textile manufacturing. Cooperation and better sales support are the fifth and sixth pillars of the future plan. Significantly, these are the human aspects of the complexities of the mission.

The fabric show features live panels and plenty of innovative demonstrations and samples. Customers can connect and place orders with factories throughout the Porto region and northern Portugal. Consumer businesses in France increased their exports from Portugal by almost 14% from July 2019 to July 2021, reaching 474 million euros in 2021.

On September 6, 2022, at the Exponor fairgrounds, Max Attermeyer, product manager and sustainability strategist, explained a luxury production localization plan for his company, New Optimist. During this panel titled Future of Fashion and Textiles Is Circular, Attermeyer outlined his idea of ​​a regenerative world and decentralized markets for fairer trade and minimizing carbon footprint.

[We], want to show a holistic path by combining local clothing brands and social activity to operate within our planetary boundaries. The key words are sustainable development and circularity. Max Attermeyer talks about the production process in fashion.

According to Modtissimo, the future of luxury fashion is localized production, with social issues and circular production at the helm. Modtissimo opens up the idea of ​​sustainable fashion production as a larger-scale production that attracts fashion industry capitalists. The geographic position allows for supply chain improvements and quality, regenerative apparel production.

Modtissimo recently moved the fair to Parc des Expositions Exponor, a 200,000 square meter facility with 50,000 square meters of covered space and 2,500 square meters of parking. The new layout is an effective footprint for buyers and other trade staff visiting the fabric fair.

Modtissimo also educates visitors with panels in a 945-seat auditorium and six rooms of varying sizes. Many new and experienced brands have been making products in Porto for years, and the evolution of sustainable fashion lives there.