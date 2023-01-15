Laois Nationalist — An Irish designer creates a platform to resell your wedding dress





Kenneth Fox After selling her own wedding dress online, Irish designer Isabel Gleeson started a business offering brides the chance to do the same. Returning from London after six years, she got married in 2021. After the wedding, she received messages on Instagram asking if she planned to sell her wedding dress. “Basically in about a week I met someone and they tried on the dress. I got about 50% back of what I paid for the dress. “I popped up something on my Instagram saying I sold my dress, I probably got more messages than I ever got asking me where I sold it.” After this real-world experience, she decided to start her own business. “It’s obviously a lot of money and weddings are obviously so expensive, so it feels like it’s a place where you can get a little bit of the money back, that’s the dress,” says- she. Sellers can pay a one-time fee of €20 to list their dress online at the price they deem appropriate. Buyers can view images of the dress, and the seller keeps 100% of the commission once it’s sold. Stylist Isabel Gleeson created Rebride.ie “I posted something on my Instagram saying I sold my dress, I probably got more messages than I ever got asking me where I sold it” With her background in the fashion industry, Gleeson was also aware of the growing trend of reselling clothes. “My main point is about sustainability; it’s such a waste to have a dress just hidden under your bed for years. “I just feel like it’s not that necessary to have it handy when you have all the professional photography to look back on. “It’s also a great selling point because when people upload their dresses to my site, all of their professional photos are ready to go. They don’t put photos of them in the wardrobe,” she says . It’s not just about saving money, says Ms Gleeson, you’re passing on a little piece of history and making someone’s special day that little bit more special.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://laois-nationalist.ie/2023/01/15/irish-stylist-sets-up-platform-to-resell-your-wedding-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos