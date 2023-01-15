Weekend briefing: China remains a question mark in fashion plans for 2023





There’s a lot of talk in the industry about what’s happening in China and how to prepare for tough global economic conditions. No one knows what to expect. Read on for analysis, as well as a look at Thom Brownes’ lawsuit with Adidas and a preview of February’s NYFW schedule. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

As more and more of the results of the holiday shopping season have arrived, it’s clear that not all retailers have behaved in the same way. JD Sports, for example, saw a 20% increase in profits over the holiday season, hitting more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue. In luxury, companies like LVMH have seen booming sales. Meanwhile, Asos and Uniqlo saw their sales drop 3% and 2% respectively. This inequality is based on several factors. Uniqlo blamed lower sales on a slowdown in China, while Herms saw sales increase in China. JD attributed its growth to higher holiday spending, while Asos blamed falling sales on its lack of it. As inflation, a recession and the end of China’s Covid-19 lockdowns are all set to shift the priorities of the global fashion industry, brands are left with a confusing tangle of data points and the difficult task of trying to predict what will happen next. Some brands are predicting that China will rebound strongly and, like Herms, are open new stores there. Meanwhile, Takeshi Okazaki, chief financial officer of parent company Uniqlo Fast Retailing, is less confident about China’s resurgence, tell reporters On Thursday, the situation in China changed dramatically in the space of a month. Thom Browne wins the right to stripes As we covered in a previous episode of the Glossy Week in Review podcast, Thom Browne was embroiled in a legal battle with Adidas over its use of stripes. While Adidas’ iconic three-stripe logo is known around the world, Browne argued that it’s distinct from the four stripes he uses on some of his designs. Adidas was happy with this accolade until Thom Browne started venturing into Adidas territory: sportswear. But now a judge has ruled that Thom Browne can continue to use his four-stripe design. Apparently the jury took less than three hours decide its verdict. Designers Return to NYFW Speaking of Thom Browne, the designer is returning to New York for Fashion Week next month after being away for several seasons. It helps that he is now the head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which published its calendar Last week. And Browne isn’t the only designer returning to New York or showing in New York for the first time. Rodarte opens the week, returning to the event after only showing in Los Angeles last season. Heron Preston has only ever shown in Los Angeles but is heading to New York for the first time for this NYFW season. Last September, NYFW felt alive in a way it hadn’t in several seasons. For the coming season, other stalwarts like Collina Strada will remain, while a few notable brands – Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger – will be absent. Still, with more and more designers returning in droves, the evidence that NYFW is returning to its status as an industry mega-event is mounting.

