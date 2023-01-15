North America’s Largest Luxury Fashion Distributor Selects PIM Supplier, Digital Wave Technology





PONTE VEDRA, Florida–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MadaLuxe Group, the world’s leading luxury fashion retailer, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) suite which combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on a single platform. MadaLuxe Group’s addition to Digital Waves’ established customer base marks a major step into the world of luxury fashion for the SaaS provider, and MadaLuxe Groups’ adoption of the sequel signifies the elevation of its already ambitious digital strategy. . After evaluating other PIM vendors, MadaLuxe Group chose Digital Wave PXM Suite for its key differentiators: Its proven ability to accelerate time to market

His ability to create a single source of truth

Its flexible and tailor-made approach to the unique business model of luxury brands

A roadmap that aligns with the vision and ambitious future goals of luxury brands Digital Wave PXM Suite stood out from its competitors because it doesn’t put our processes in a box, it’s tailored to our business and our framework without the cost of a custom solution, noted Robert Seaborn, VP Systems & Business Applications at MadaLuxe Group. Not to mention that we received incredible service and attention from the Digital Wave team right from the start. MadaLuxe Group is eager to get started with PXM Suite. We are particularly excited to work with MadaLuxe Group because of their talented team and proximity to our roadmaps, said Louise Hynd, SVP Business Development at Digital Wave. Digital Wave has bold aspirations and we have found a great partner in MadaLuxe Group. About digital wave technology Digital Wave Technology helps brands and retailers accelerate omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing and merchandising. Digital Waves’ innovative omni-product platform unifies the entire product journey, from article creation, product information enrichment, management and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing and merchandising. The only product solutions platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave enables brands and retailers to centralize, curate, enrich, market, and publish product content easily and efficiently. The results? Improved speed to market and increased channel distribution of new items, reduced returns and labor costs, improved collaboration between internal teams and suppliers, and a more engaging customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can have a significant impact on your business results on https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com. About MadaLuxe Group MadaLuxe Group has an exclusive foothold in the luxury industry. The group markets, manufactures and distributes luxury goods from the world’s most respected European fashion houses. Supported by an extraordinary team of luxury fashion experts committed to leading a new era of sustainability and eco-efficiency in the industry, MadaLuxe Group powers the luxury fashion experience for customers around the world. Learn more about MadaLuxe Group on https://madaluxegroup.com/.

