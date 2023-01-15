Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Black Dress for Lori Harvey’s Birthday





Celebrities lined up to attend Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party in West Hollywood on Friday night, and Kendall Jenner arrived in style. The 27-year-old model wore a sheer black midi dress with asymmetrical shoulders. Her black panties were visible through the fabric and she opted to go braless. The Kardashian star paired the dress with black peep toe heels with strappy detailing wrapped around her ankles and showing off her black pedicure, as well as a black choker with a red flower attached for a pop of color. She had dark brown hair styled in a bun with pieces of her long bangs framing her face, and wore a smokey eye with nude pink lipstick. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images She later shared more intimate photos of herself in a bedroom showing off her look with sultry close-ups. In previous interviews, Jenner has said she’s comfortable with risky little visibility, telling vogue that she was completely comfortable appearing in a sheer sweater at a 2014 fashion show for Marc Jacobs. It was my first haute couture show, and it was for Marc Jacobs, she explained. In fact, I couldn’t believe I was there. I was pretty cool, even though my boobies were out. She added, I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, responsible for the styling] wanted to put me in this kind of transparent top, and I thought, I’m in. That does not bother me. I’m all good with the nipple. It didn’t make me more nervous. I was really like, Dope, all they want is their vision, let’s do it. So I was perfectly at ease. Jenner appeared to attend the high-profile event on Friday alone, three months after her split from NBA star Devin Booker. The couple once separated after Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian married and then reunited. In November, People reported that they ended their relationship for good due to conflicting schedules and that it was a mutual decision. While playing guard for the Phoenix Suns, Booker traveled extensively. Meanwhile, Jenner is busy modeling, filming her family’s show, and promoting her Tequila 818 brand. Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and have decided to make it a priority, a source close to the former couple said. Another insider said the couple have always been friendly and have a lot of love and respect for each other and only wish the best. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

