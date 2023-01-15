Santoni presents the new Andrea moccasin





Milan Fashion Week for Men heats up this weekend as the stacked calendar features some of the biggest names in Italian fashion. Gucci opened the week as the first physical fashion show on Friday, followed by the 1017 Alyx 9SM and Dsquared2s show with presentations from Kiton and Billionaire. Zegna will close the festivities on Monday evening. Between the two, the fall/winter 2023 collections from Fendi, Prada, JW AndersonArmani and many others will be must-haves. More footwear news Below is a rundown of everything you need to know about Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 season, lively catwalk moments, the best shoes at shows all over the city and top trends from showrooms, parties and more. Santoni Credit: Courtesy of Santoni Courtesy of Santoni At Santoni, design has become inventive in reinterpreting its signature styles. Italian luxury shoe specialists have worked its degraded patent leather effect in a plethora of shades, sometimes unexpected like duck green, for penny loafers embellished with a metal buckle. Santoni has also updated a range of dress boots and monkstraps with chunky soles, becoming something of a model for the brand lately. This season also sees the introduction of a new style of loafer called Andrea, as in the name of the company founder. This new style takes inspiration from the company’s archives, its tapered silhouette with a soft sole. New sneakers complete the offer. After launching the DBS low-top shoe last season, now available in a version with a thicker sole, it introduced SneakAir, a basketball-inspired high-top model with spray-painted graphics and Hy-run running style . MSGM Credit: Courtesy of MSGM Courtesy of MSGM MSGM made its comeback at its Fall/Winter 2023 Dreamers University collection show, which took place on Saturday at the brutalist buildings of the Faculty of Architecture at the Polytechnic University of Milan. This season creative director Massimo Giorgetti was heavily influenced by the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, which can be seen throughout the collection in v-neck jumpers paired with fleece joggers, coats and coach jackets worn over jackets and cardigans, and flannel ties and Oxford shirts. Stripes, madras checks and micro checks are given a contemporary twist, while tailoring is brought up to date with trousers in classic fabrics cut with large cargo pockets. References to Ivy League culture and American sports can also be found in the shoes. This season, Giorgetti focused on stylish penny loafers with sporty socks as well as a calf hair boot, boat shoe and two retro-inspired sneaker styles. The story continues Dsquared2 Credit: Getty Images Getty Images cowboy boots reigned supreme at Dsquared2’s mixed Fall/Winter 2023 show in Milan on Friday night. Found in a range of colors, the leather boot was part of the prep-meets-cowboy theme that ran throughout the collection. In its show notes, Dsquared2 said it was inspired by its first women’s show in 2003 and continues to find its roots in new forms of teenage troupes, the geek, the jock, the goth, the emo and woman. The return of underwear coming out of low-rise jeans was also a major theme, as models wore Darlin and Emo print cropped jersey tank tops with fringed jackets and denim. Other boots on the trail included desert and biker styles, with retro sneakers also making an appearance. 1017 Alyx9SM Credit: Getty Images Getty Images This season sees a collaboration between 1017 ALYX 9SM and American artist Mark Flood culminating in a retrospective of the artists’ work at the designers’ Fall/Winter 2023 show. This season’s pieces feature a selection of Floods work as well as graphics developed specifically for the collection. As for footwear, Fall 2023 introduces a new chunky sole that has been incorporated into all footwear featured in the collection. According to the brand, the sole has been developed using the techniques used to manufacture the Mono range from previous seasons. The result is a chunky sole that makes a visual impact while being lightweight. The signature sole is then mounted on a range of textured leather uppers, in a mid-height boot shape, reminiscent of an exaggerated biker boot and is present in all the men’s looks in the collection. The best of shoe news Register for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

