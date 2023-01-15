



International clothing designer Clara Lago Rashidian is taking the fashion industry by storm from her base in Key Biscayne. With stores in the Wynwood district of Miami, Greece and Mexico, Rashidian’s pitiful offers the latest in luxury fashion in beachwear, sundresses, pajamas, kaftans and women’s clothing. Pitusa has even caught the eye of international celebrities. Colombian entertainer Shakira, retired tennis star Serena Williams and Colombian actress Sofa Vergara were photographed wearing Rashidian’s Peruvian-inspired beach, resort and loungewear. Williams has been seen on The Bachelorette TV show, Shakira has had Instagram posts showing her in Pitusa clothes, Vergara has been seen wearing a sundress while out shopping in Hollywood. “It was pretty crazy to see Shakira wearing them,” Rashidian, 36, said. “It really blew my mind and was such a confidence boost. Someone high up wearing the mark was crazy.” Born in the UK, Rashidian moved to Key Biscayne to live with her father and attend college. She then moved to Brickell, where she started her fashion design business 12 years ago from her home, with money lent by her parents. Their investment paid off. Today, Rashidian has retail stores in Miami, Mexico and Greece and plans to expand to Key Biscayne and elsewhere. To test the market in Key Biscayne, Rashidian held a successful sample sale last week. “It was wild and absolute chaos,” she said, noting that people were filling several boxes with her clothes. The clothing line reflects the Key Biscayne lifestyle, where people enjoy sandy beaches and poolside relaxation. “Accessories are all inclusive with beaches,” she said. Rashidian said she was fresh out of college when the 2008 economic and housing crisis hit. She realized that despite the economy, the market for women’s beachwear was doing well. “Things you can throw at it are fun and colorful,” she recalls. “That’s what I wanted to do.” To bring its brand to market, Rashidian has worked with national and international wholesalers and numerous distributors in London, Greece and Canada. Ultimately, she decided to open physical stores to connect with customers on a more personal level. Rashidian said the response was “mega crazy”. Rashidian opened its first Pitusa store in Wynwood, a Miami neighborhood home to trendy art galleries, retail stores, antique shops, eclectic bars and artisan restaurants. She owns a 10,000 square foot building that includes a warehouse for the distribution of her clothing and offices for her team in Liberty City. Eventually, she opened a second store in Greece and a third in Tulum, Mexico. Rashidian has lived in Key Biscayne on and off over the years, but decided to stay permanently when she was pregnant with her second child. She has two sons, aged two and four. “But I moved back to Key Biscayne when I was pregnant because Key Biscayne is a kid’s paradise,” she said. Rashidian, who was an actress in the UK, said she would like to teach acting at the community center in Key Biscayne, which she did before her fashion design business took off. “I would like to go back to teaching drama lessons to get involved and give back to the community,” she said. “Right now I don’t have time, but one day I will because I really enjoyed it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.islandernews.com/news/keybiscayne/key-biscayne-based-fashion-designer-making-a-splash-on-international-scene-with-luxury-beachwear/article_8b8ca448-92f1-11ed-8307-ab340716890e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

