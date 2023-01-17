The red dress worn by 2 generations of girls began its third





The family tradition now extends to 18 girls over 57.

ELK RIVER, Minn. 2023 UPDATE: This story was originally published in 2016. Since then, a third generation has taken up the tradition of the school photo in a red dress. Aubrey is 12 now and in seventh grade. She dislikes dressing up, instead preferring the goalie gear she wears as a skater for the Elk River U12A women’s hockey team. ORIGINAL STORY: With a smile and a flash of light, a 6-year-old girl from Elk River honored a family tradition that dates back more than 50 years. Aubrey Brandt became the 17th girl in her family to wear the same red and green plaid dress for her elementary school photo. It means a lot now, said Aubreys’ mother, Sarah, who also wore the dress for her freshman photo. The tradition began in 1965 when Sarah’s mother, Jan Parker, bought the dress for Sarah’s older sister, Diana. It’s a big deal at school for picture day, Diana Orr said, reflecting on the day she wore the dress. A year later, the dress was passed on to Diana’s younger sister, Lana, for her school photo. Well, red is my favorite color, so I would have been happy to wear red, said Lana Sheforgen. The dice had been cast by the time a third sister, Lynelle, reached first grade. I knew it was my turn to come and it was pretty special,” Lynelle Parker said. Each time the dress popped out of her cedar bosom, the girl’s mother was certain it would be the last, as a boy was supposed to arrive, Jan Parker said. Instead, a fourth sister, Liza, arrived followed by two other sisters, Corinne and Sarah. Each dutifully wore the dress that matched their sisters’ school photos. When the grandchildren started arriving, the tradition passed on to the next generation. It’s a representative of our family and how close we’ve remained, says Keri Parker, the second-generation member to wear the dress for picture day. Despite its age, the dress has remained in remarkably good condition. When Sarah’s oldest daughter tore the hem while playing on the school’s monkey bars, Sarah and her mother simply repaired the tear with double-sided tape. Sarah’s younger daughter, Aubrey, proved to be an even bigger threat to the streak. Aubrey was determined not to wear the dress, despite her mother’s pleas. No, I don’t wear that thing, Aubrey told her mother. Sarah understands. She likes to play with the boys in the mud, says Sarah. Aubrey’s grandmother laughs at the turn of events since Sarah had also resisted wearing the dress when she was a girl. I told her she was waiting for him, laughs Jan Parker. In the end, Sarah prevailed. Aubrey agreed to wear the dress, but only after her mother promised her monster truck tickets. In doing so, Aubrey became the 17th member of her family to carry on the tradition, although the first to wear the dress in pants and a baseball cap. But as Aubrey closes the door on her generation and the dress, the tradition is hardly over. Keri Parker, one of Aubrey’s cousins, already has a baby girl and plans to carry on the tradition for the next generation. As long as the dress holds, I think tradition will, says Keri. Just a little thing that binds us all together. Boyd Huppert is always looking for great stories to share in the land of 10,000 stories! Let us know your suggestions by filling out this form. Watch the latest videos from the land of 10,000 stories in our YouTube Playlist and subscribe to Complete collection in the land of 10,000 stories on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

