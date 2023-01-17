TWMP Column: The Big 23 Dress Code Hoax

Anyone who has been on more than one date with a woman can tell you that when asked the question do you like my outfit, there is one answer and only one answer:

It fits you well.

So you shut up.

So it probably struck people as odd when the narrative that came out of Jefferson City through the liberal elitists in the Missouri urban media to the liberal elitists in the even bigger cities on the east coast was that, the first order of business white, heterosexual, Missouri House Christian men had to tell women what they could and could not wear.

Well, I don’t know the proper term they would use at CNNbut in missourah plan speak: its bullshit.

Right off the bat, you have to take your hat off to house democrats.

Great politics to grab something real Missourians could relate to and enjoy a liberal press corps very willing and eager to follow their narrative.

It is not their fault that the media try to help them. They have headwinds at every turn and they owe it to their constituents to take advantage of everything they have at their disposal.

To be honest, House Democrats are getting better, and have been for a while now. Rep. quad has talent and Res. Proudie, Aune, and English does a very good job on the floor. This three-seat pickup is indicative of that improvement.

Besides, it’s not Crystal Quades’ job to help House Republicans avoid shoddy messaging. In fact, his work is the exact opposite.

If you’re a Republican tempted to be moralized by Democrats and the media, but I repeat myself, Cleverly craft a fake debate for the ad, then stick around when you have your debate about the half-dozen trans athletes in the state.

Now, if you’re a new professionally trained legislator like Rep. Hausmann or Rep. McMullenyou might be wondering what’s going on here.

Well, you have to go back to the last session.

Your colleagues who served before you elected some bizarre, socially awkward, paranoid, mediocre idiot president.

He was complaining about the wardrobes of some female members, frankly, the ones I know were Republicans and harassed them about what they wore.

Of course he wouldn’t do it himself, he would ask the staff to do it because he was a bully and a coward.

Moreover, if you are Wendy or Aaron you might also have wondered why some people in the capital laughed when talking about the house.

Well, your colleagues literally went bankrupt Uber pilot to be President before arriving here. If you don’t take yourself seriously, why would anyone else?

But back to the dress code.

The dress code was not first thing that was picked up by House Republicans. The selection of a speaker was. (Something that 18 years ago Democrat Bekki Cook was too corrupt to even get by without the brazen corruption of a suburban Republican.)

Then it is customary to adopt the rules that will govern the next two years of proceedings, and these rules have spawned the false debate about a dress code.

Now look, it’s just common sense that professional workplaces have dress codes.

Before you think dress codes are a draconian Republican concept, even the most woke workplaces have dress codes.

I’ve never been there, but both whole foods (in case you didn’t know, this is where the goons in town buy overpriced groceries that we told them were organic) and Starbucks (which I never understood what they actually do for the money) have dress codes.

It’s not just blue vests to Walmart or suffer the indignity of having to wear a jacket in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Moreover, it was the women in the Republican caucus who lobbied for the rules to change. Not the men. They were clearly told if you are a man not to go near a microphone during the debate.

I know it complicates the story, but Republican women (or a Republican in the media) can tell you how pissed off urban media is when you’re supposed to walk into a certain downtrodden box and not go.

I’ll give you a white trash sighting of my #SteinOfKnoweldge on the three real house rules now that twenty years have passed since the term limits.

Rule 1: Shut up and do what the speaker tells you to do.

Rule #2: Get 82 votes, and then you can delay things.

Rule #3: There is no real rule #3.

With that in mind, I believe there is a real solution to the fake 23 dress code crisis.

Common sense would say that every professional workplace should have a dress code. Common sense would also dictate that any dress code be applied very sparingly.

Now, fortunately for the state, this session the house has chosen a speaker who is a professional who does not work from his car and who has common sense in Rep. Dean Plocher.

As is the case with most problems, simply involving a reasonable adult with a little common sense is usually the best remedy for the problem.

Perhaps the best unwritten rule would be that if the President himself believes a woman is not appropriately dressed for the job, he should be a man and go talk to the lady about it, either in person or in writing. Don’t ask the house staff to do this, if they think there is a problem that needs to be dealt with then they have to deal with it themselves.

Now, I bet you, if the House elects responsible mature adults to the Speakership, then someone has to be inappropriate enough to want to address the issue.

Luckily for the members of the house, if this speaker decided to give too many fashion tips to the ladies of the house, his wife would kick his ass.

Just like that, fake problem solved.

However, solving real or fake issues won’t get a Republican on CNN.

If you have a few minutes of catch last week show it was a good time we got four of the new Senators Nick Schroer, Jill Carter, Tracy McCreery, and Curtis Thirty to.

You’ll get a pretty good idea of ​​new Senator Jill Carter. The word I kept thinking about while she was talking was pragmatic.