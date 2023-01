The ZEGNA shows by Alessandro Sartori winter 2023 in Milan

After embarking on a new menswear adventure for Spring/Summer 2023, ZEGNA had a tall order to follow with its Winter 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today as part of Milan Fashion Week. . But as expected from Alessandro Sartori, ZEGNA delivered. With the cold season in sight, the luxury Italian house has put functional textures at the forefront of its designs, harnessing the power of fabrics and knits with three-dimensional patterns, architectural structures and layering working in harmony. You may not see him in ZEGNA’s first custom issues, but from Look 12 onwards we’re starting to understand his seasonal vision. Boulc is finely woven to create a bumpy polo shirt, with collars extending left and right at 90 degree angles for a contemporary update on menswear essentials. The same goes for the pants – a rather traditional pair of woven cream pants turns into something tailored for today, as the legs puddle on new leather shoes. This polo piece is then elevated, increasing its form and function. Now served in a camel waffle knit, the piece is thick and padded, softening the pointed collar. More curl grows all over an earthy sweater, using hints of brown, khaki and gray in a blended mix, before elements of the collection become more geometric and retro in their tastes. For example, red and orange structures combine on a multi-textured turtleneck sweater, while various stitch patterns weave together a loose blue turtleneck sweater. Overall, there’s a fun, retro undertone to much of the Winter 2023 offering, however, in true ZEGNA form, formalities are added. Camel tones include many incredibly high-end wool, cashmere and leather coats, jackets and blazers. It’s here that ZEGNA creates its contemporary men’s uniform, ideal for lounging, doing business and everything in between. Take a look at ZEGNA Winter 2023 in the gallery above and discover more Milan Fashion Week FW23 content from Hypebeast here. Elsewhere, Giorgio Armani has you covered for all seasons.

