Duke athletics resume indoor season in convincing fashion at Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge
CHAPEL HILLIn a country house adorned with Tar Heel decorations, one would have expected an intimidated Duke team. But the Blue Devils infiltrated enemy territory unintimidated by buildings crushing the Carolina blue, returning home to Durham with a successful day in the books.
In Saturday’s Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge inside Eddie Smith Fieldhouse, grad student Zach McWhorter and senior Brynn King both dominated the pole vault, headlining the Dukes’ performance with sprinter Abby Geiser. All three athletes took first place, while the rest of the team put together a strong outing that included 11 top-three finishes.
While some Blue Devils performed a step below their full potential, the team’s performance was a testament to their individual dedication, as it was up to the athletes to stay in shape over the winter break.
We can see a lot of those who are performing well, you worked hard during the break, said head coach Shawn Wilbourn. Some of the ones that didn’t perform as well that we brought here, you know, we’ll go back and have a chat with them. Most of them are younger, freshmen and [theyve] you have to practice a bit.
Even with thin representation making the trip to Tobacco Road, many Duke athletes attended this meet, the Blue Devils were able to pick up a few victories on the track. Junior Halle Bieber took first place in the women’s 60m preliminary competition and then clinched third place overall in the final, two places behind Geiser. The two Blue Devils ran 7.52 and 7.47 seconds respectively, with Geiser just short of Duke’s women’s record at 60m.
Everything we do from now until ACC prepares them for ACC, Wilbourn said. If it’s a field event athlete, we bring them into their events and polish things up. If they are sprinters, we put them in a shorter race to work on their speed.
With the exception of the shot put, Duke’s women’s team placed in the top three for every event they entered. This applied both on the field and on the track: graduate student Sara Absten took 8.71 seconds to finish third in the 60m hurdles; Junior Brianna Smith also took third place in her event, jumping 1.68m in the women’s high jump final.
To end the day in style, the women’s pole vaulters rode to success, crushing their final competition with the talent Blue Devil. The first was graduate student Charlotte Read, who introduced Duke to the event by successfully navigating a 3.60m bar. Sophomore Paige Sommers followed her performance, clearing just over 3.85m with her pole.
Some of the best young talent in the Dukes’ long roster this season can be found with rookie Allison Neiders, who holds a Latvian national pole vault record. Neiders stumbled several times to clear the bar at 3.95 and took until his third run before he could land a clean launch. And while she couldn’t quite claim a 4.05m pass this time around, she still finished her Saturday with a runner-up finish in her second collegiate competition.
At the top of the Saturday finishers and top of the jump was King, whose senior season is quickly shaping up to be his best yet. In her sophomore year, the Tomball, Texas native sealed a personal best 4.22m in the event. On Saturday, after just two meetings in the indoor season and after a long break from organized practices, King threatened to break that record, falling narrowly with a final throw over 4.15 yards.
I’m thrilled to see them back after the break and kind of be where we were back in the fall,” said Wilbourn of the Dukes women’s pole vault group.
A school record was still tied, although an old one was too. McWhorter managed to launch over a bar 5.33 meters in the air, matching a standard set by Justin Amezquita in 2014. This flight, which he completed on his third attempt, also gave him earned first place in the men’s pole vault. According to Wilbourn, this achievement comes after McWhorter only participated in two practices with the Blue Devils.
The takeaway from the invitation to enemy territory is that Wilbourns’ women’s team is ready to compete for an indoor conference championship. Wilbourn thinks men can get into it too.
In the women’s team, our goal is to win, we are better outside than inside, but our goal is to win both, on the women’s side, said Wilbourn. And in men, every year we improve and the goal is to be in the top five.
The traveling team was smaller for the Saturday meet than it will be as the season progresses, as some athletes are still training to be ready for Friday and Saturday at the Hokie invite.
For Duke to achieve Wilbourn’s goals, he must continue to grow and become more comfortable competing. When it came to competing at Chapel Hill, in that Carolina blue field, the Wilbourns team was unfazed.
Especially for women, we feel that we are so much better than [the Tar Heels]. And we have been. They haven’t beaten us in a conference meet, or a double meet, in a long time. Our girls know they were coming here and knocking the rest out.
