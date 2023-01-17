What fashion can learn from the Gen-Z approach to gender

When Timothe Chalamet rocked a bright red, backless, slim-fit jumpsuit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the 26-year-old movie star and his Haider Ackermann-designed outfit turned heads. When it comes to couture subverting the genre, this was yet another memorable moment. Chalamet has essentially become the poster child for younger generations who use fashion to assert their freedom of expression, often ignoring conventional gender stereotypes.

It’s a cultural shift that Gen-Z can take much of the credit for. Born between the mid-1990s and the 2010s, this generation most often expressed on social media their opposition to being locked into a binary world of men and women. Our generation has dismantled the idea that gender is a male and female pair, said Nate Jones, 22, talent manager at Juv Consulting, which advises companies on connecting with Gen-Z. I think clothing is just one area that is inevitably going to be affected because [essential to our every day] and [shopping] is still primarily a gendered experience at this point.

Even veterans of fluid fashion design see the influence of Gen Z. I think in recent years things have changed a lot, said designer Alejandro Gmez Palomo, who founded gender-neutral label Palomo Spain in 2015. Now you can see a skateboarder with pink painted nails, wearing a crop top and a pearl necklace, and hes [a] completely straight boy. [A few years ago] it would be, like, only for gay people, only for this community that I’m a part of.

Across the fashion industry as a whole, this signals an important pivot. Gen Z now holds a strong hold on key parts of the fashion industry. Not only is Gen Z the largest generation ever, at 25% of the world’s population, but it also has purchasing power: in the United States alone, Gen Z consumers have a spending power estimated at $360 billion, according to BoF Insights, the research and analytics arm of BoF.

But as brands and retailers discover this, it’s far from simple to alter their gender-specific shopping experiences and create a seamless fashion offering that resonates with this generation. In particular, Gen Z’s relationship to gender neutrality in fashion can be nebulous at best. For example, the generation is not necessarily looking for neutral clothing. Gen Z prioritizes other factors like affordability when shopping for clothes. However, Gen-Z cares about inclusivity and the freedom to shop across all fashion categories, showing more willingness to wear clothes designed for another gender. As such, Gen Z may not be explicitly looking for gender-neutral fashion, but choosing to interact with brands in less restrictive ways than previous generations.

As Juvs Jones said: When I make a purchase decision, I think first about how it looks, then about the quality and price of what I’m buying.

Trend setter

Just a generation or two ago, the world was different. The same goes for attitudes about gender fluidity. But as Gen Z began to grow, change was on the way. In 2016, a study by marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson found that 56% of Gen Z consumers bought clothes of all genders.

That same year, Jaden Smith, then 17 and now a Gen-Z style icon, starred in a global campaign for Louis Vuitton wearing a skirt from the brand’s women’s collection. From then on, independent brands began to capture more attention for their gender-fluid messages, including Hood by Air which was ahead of its time when Raul Lopez and Shayne Oliver launched it in 2007 with Palomo Spain, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Telfar. As a broader shift towards precarity took off, streetwear also entered the game. Wardrobe essentials began to include streetwear items that were not assigned to a gender, including including roomy hoodies and mini shoulder bags.

Gen-Z has inspired and been inspired by a number of role models, ranging from beauty influencer Bretman Rock, who shot to fame on YouTube as a teenager in 2015, and gender-nonconforming designer Harris Reed, who was recently appointed creative director of Nina Riccis. . For models, wearing gender-neutral clothing or dressing fluidly isn’t as drastic as it may have been for their parents. It’s part of how they see the world and how they want to live in it.

Gen-Z translates this into mode in a unique way. Increasingly, they see themselves as co-creators, taking an active role in ideating new styles, rather than waiting for brands to show them what the next big trends are. Steve Dool, chief brand officer of social e-commerce company Depop, told BoF Insights: This generation is more likely to be inspired by their peers and the people they see online, compared to the fashion system. descending which has been the default trend driver for previous generations. .

Now, trends often start on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and BeReal. Coastal grandma, a look inspired by actress Diane Keatons’ menswear-infused style reminiscent of her wardrobe in films like Annie Hall (1977) and Somethings Gotta Give (2003) has become a cultural phenomenon in 2022 It was not started by a magazine or a brand campaign, but by TikToker Lex Nicoleta.

Several hashtags on TikTok now curate user-generated videos featuring gender fluidity or gender neutrality, such as #femboy, which garnered over 3 billion views globally as of the end of October 2022. Meanwhile, # genderneutralfashion has had over 316 million views, #genderneutral over 223 million and #mascgirl over 66 million.

The brands respond

For much of the last decade, brands have been trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t in seamless fashion shopping experiences at different price points. At Palomo Spain, for example, Gmez went on a years-long journey as one of the first high-end asexual labels to get noticed by the industry and bring the label into stores. Department stores initially struggled to determine whether to display Palomo Spain clothing in the women’s section, the men’s section, or both. In the end, the men’s sections prevailed for Palomo Spain. Stores then also sought changes to accommodate female customers. It was really hard for us too to change the patterns and shapes and everything because [the stores] wanted to [garments] for girls and in a smaller size, he recalled, adding that he didn’t want the label cataloged. I make clothes that everyone can wear. I like to play with masculine/feminine all the time and this tension, of course, attracts womenswear clients and menswear clients.

With wholesale channels, the brand had to find a gendered middle ground, catering to male and female customers differently. With more men than women shopping on its website, Gmez began organizing pop-ups and opened the Palomo Spain studio in Madrid for women, after finding that the vast majority of the brand’s female customers prefer try on clothes.

Eytys is another fashion brand that has grappled with the practical issues of fluid fashion. Founded by Jonathan Hirschfeld and Max Schiller in 2013, the Stockholm-based brand started out selling chunky-soled unisex trainers before branching out into clothing, online and in three stores, two in Stockholm and one in London. Unisex has always been a matter of course for Eytys products. It seemed natural to us. We see it as a service, the customer chooses, Schiller said. As our collections grew, it made sense to continue with a unisex philosophy for all products so as not to limit our customers.

The company now markets collections in its physical stores based on appearance, not gender. On the Eytys website, its products, often available in large series and accompanied by detailed size charts for all body types, are photographed on both male and female models that reflect the racial diversity and diverse identities of its clients.

Schiller admitted that the company’s business model might have been easier to execute with separate men’s and women’s apparel categories due to production, merchandising and marketing challenges. But, we can now see that the effort and cost associated with complexity are starting to pay off, he said. For example, he noted that Benz jeans brands, Eytys taking the baggy jeans of the 1990s, are bought equally by customers who identify as men and women, while boots and dress shoes which were mainly purchased by female customers also attract male customers. His Gaia boots, which come with high heels in European sizes 43 to 45, are still out of stock, he added.

This fluid fashion trajectory is not lost on retailers either. UK department store Selfridges, for example, buys extended runs of brands if available, which fit male, female and non-binary body types. The retailer also places male and female mannequins in each department. Our approach is to make the shopping experience as natural as possible, said Sebastian Manes, Merchandising and Buying Director at Selfridges.

mix and match

The industry also approaches marketing differently, often emphasizing inclusiveness in general more than gender neutrality. Craig Brommers, CMO of famed Gen-Z brand American Eagle Outfitters, explained in a recent webinar that the brand intentionally keeps briefs for photoshoots so creatives have leeway to mix genres and styles like they hear it.

Brommers added that AEO has decided not to explicitly market itself as a gender-neutral brand. True or false, we don’t beat our chests about it because we feel it’s an individual choice, and it just happens naturally, he said. I think there are other brands that talk about it more [but] what we say: you are you and I was happy that you were you.

In many ways, Gen-Z sees fluid fashion as more than just products. Thoughts on the brand or company they were buying from, the team they came from, the faces behind and on camera, and whatever else was needed to bring this product out, Juvs Jones said. Our purchasing power is only growing and was only aging in the market. And so I think it’s important to meet [us] where we are.

This article first appeared in The state of fashion 2023an in-depth report on the global fashion industry, co-published by BoF and McKinsey & Company.