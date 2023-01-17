Meghan and Kate had a fight over designer Erdem Moralioglu





From catwalk to catfight. Long before the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made international headlines, the two were ready to tear their eyes out over couture, new report reveals. In 2017, London designer Erdem Moralioglu sparked a rift between the sisters-in-law when actress and fashion blogger Markle, recently engaged to Prince Harry, suddenly found herself persona non grata at one of her favorite brands. The reason ? Middleton had an arrangement for receive VIP access to Moralioglu’s outfits, also acclaimed by Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Claire Foy. There was a family fashion hierarchy when it came to the royals getting the first dibs on designers,” according to the Telegraph, which detailed one of Meghan’s early experiences getting tangled up in palace bureaucracy. an incident, according to the newspaper, not included in Harry’s new seismic memoir “Spare”. Markle was reportedly appalled when she found out Middleton got the first dibs on beloved British designer Erdem Moralioglu. Getty Images Markle wearing an emerald Erdem coat in 2019. Getty Images Moralioglu’s Erdem label was established in 2005 and quickly became a household name for its romantic floral prints and elegant, understated sequin dresses. Middleton was a lifelong fan, wearing the designer’s famous look at several royal engagements, including an off-the-shoulder midi dress with frayed edges and a fluted skirt in 2018, and as an anchor designer during pregnancy of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, accentuating her baby bump in form-fitting floral dresses. Markle, too, was a fan of the designer long before she met Harry sporting his designs while working on the Canadian-filmed legal drama “Suits.” She stepped out in the brand’s Davina dress from the Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during an appearance on the Today show in 2016, wearing the dress again for a Christmas lunch with the late Queen in 2018, according to the Telegraph . Erdem Moralioglu was one of Meghan’s absolute favorites, but even after Harry put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority, the newspaper reported. Middleton was a longtime client of Erdem, wearing the designer’s looks to several royal engagements. Getty Images Middleton in a flower-adorned dress by the British designer. Getty Images Markle stopped wearing Erdem in public for several years, according to the Telegraph. Getty Images The report dovetails with Prince Harry detailing the thorny relationship between Markle and Middleton in his new memoir, with fashion proving to be an ongoing pain point for the couple. It recounts the infamous icy feud between the duo over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids’ dress not fitting properly. The text exchange reportedly left Markle sobbing on the floor. Markle opened up about her struggle over what to wear as part of the royal family, as well as the stress lower-ranking female members have been under for not matching their seniors. “Most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore color,” she revealed in the Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

