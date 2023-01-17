Why tanks are back in fashion in 21st century warfare – POLITICO

Fashion
LONDON At the start of the 21st century, military planners pondered the unthinkable: were tanks becoming obsolete?
Unmanned drones, cyber warfare and other emerging technologies were seen as the weapons of the future. As recently as 2020some defense chiefs thought Britain should mothball its tanks completely.
But as 2023 dawns, and as Ukraine mulls a crucial spring offensive against Russia that could prove decisive in its fight for survival, Kyiv is preparing to turn its sights once again to gear. traditional ground warfare of the 20th century.
Ukrainian military leaders want hundreds of Western tanks for the next phase of the war, desperate to counter Moscow’s forces and break through trench lines in places like Luhansk and the Zaporizhzhia region.
After months of stonewalling, NATO allies are beginning to see the wisdom of the strategy, with United StatesFrance and Britain have all pledged armored vehicles for the first time in recent weeks.
It’s a reminder that for all the high-tech sophistication of modern warfare, sheer force in the field still matters.
Speaking in the UK House of Commons on Monday, Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin said the conflict in Ukraine had exposed those fashionable commentators who denounced the idea that modern battle tanks had any use in the modern warfare.
Ukraine has shown that armor matters, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has acknowledged.
Kyiv maintains that the handful of vehicles committed by the Western allies so far must be just the start and calls for between 200 and 300 tanks, 600 armored infantry vehicles as well as 500 howitzers, a cannon-like weapon.
We have to take the initiative, said Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a former Ukrainian defense minister and fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. Support with weapons will give us such an opportunity.
modern warfare
The Ukrainian military is already using Soviet-era tanks donated by Eastern European allies or captured from Russian occupiers. But the Western models its leaders dream of would offer a step change in capability before a possible escalation of hostilities in the spring.
Mobility is essential in an offensive war, said a diplomat from an EU country considering donating a number of modern battle tanks.
If Ukraine is to have any chance of going on the offensive, it needs some mobility with heavy weapons, it’s not just enough to have military-grade Land Rovers or patrolled armored vehicles. They need something that can actually destroy Russian tanks from a distance.
Experts say Ukraine’s flat territory makes it an ideal scenario for roving tanks, and Kyiv needs tanks to retake fortified positions in key towns along the front line.
Ukraine will struggle to mount a second counter-offensive without a heavier force, said Anthony King, professor of war studies at the University of Warwick in the UK.
Ukrainian officials fear that the US-built HIMARS multiple rocket systems, which devastated Russian forces during counteroffensive operations last fall, may prove less effective this time around because their enemy has moved further to avoid being hit making tanks more necessary than before.
A global supply squeeze on HIMARS could also start to bite this year, King warned.
From all evidence, they won’t have that amount of long-range precision artillery anymore, King said. So you need a heavier close force, i.e. tanks and combat vehicles, to make up the difference.
Open the way
Talks between NATO allies gain momentum after Frances announcement that it will offer AMX-10 RC light battle tanks to Kyiv in two months. The UK confirmed this weekend its intention to send British-made Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Western governments could present new commitments ahead of Friday’s meeting of defense ministers from allied nations at the US military base in Ramstein in southwestern Germany.
EU member states in the Baltic and Central European regions hope a series of individual pledges will pressure Germany to allow other countries to export German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Ukrainians will not be particularly worried about where [tanks] come, as long as they come in sufficient quantity, a Western official said.
Nevertheless, Ukrainian officials are well aware of the significant differences between the models they can receive from the West.
The US-made M1 Abrams tanks have a long firing range, but pose refueling difficulties for war-torn Ukraine, as their large gas turbine engines consume large amounts of kerosene.
And while the British Challenger 2 model would be a significant improvement over the Soviet-era tanks currently in use by Ukrainian forces, they are no rival to the German Leopard 2, which can hit a target the size of a refrigerator at a distance of 3 kilometers. when you travel. They run on diesel, which is easier to obtain than kerosene.
German officials argue that a final decision on sending Leopard 2 tanks will depend heavily on what the United States decides to do, and insist that allies need a proper plan to train Ukrainian forces their operation and maintenance. It would be easier if several countries were involved.
Poland and Finland have expressed their willingness to send Leopard 2 tanks but must wait for the green light from Germany. Helsinki made it clear last week that it could send a small amount if other countries agreed to a collective approach.
Berlin could also donate a number of ex-Leopard 1 tanks, which first entered service in 1965 but are currently in storage, according to two diplomats from two other EU countries.
All countries plan to gradually deliver their tanks in order to meet the need to train Ukrainian forces in their use and build the necessary supply chains for maintenance.
Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, said the Ukrainian military could be ready to operate Western tanks “in weeks rather than months and urged allies to immediately begin training Ukrainian soldiers on a range of possible new equipment.
The sooner we start training, the more time we will save because the way it has worked so far, sooner or later, any kind of weaponry that we asked for, we received, did -he declares.
