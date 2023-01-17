Zegna Men Fall 2023 – WWD

Connect with us

The entrance to the Zegna lounge provided a clue to where the brand is headed this season, with an installation where flakes of cashmere swirl and swirl in an air chamber protected by floor-to-ceiling windows. The intention was to show guests a key phase in the production of Oasi Cashmere fabrics at the company’s factory in Trivero.

The second clue was the name of the collection: L’Oasi du Kashmir.

Certainly, 70% of the collection was made with the precious fabric and 20% included cashmere mixed with other fabrics.

“Innovation comes through the fibers and the way they are woven and processed,” said artistic director Alessandro Sartori during a preview of the collection, highlighting the importance of materials and textures in the development of his vision. “Style and technicality go hand in hand,” he said.

In fact, there’s always something to be said for the impact and excitement of a fashion show, but in Zegna’s case, the opportunity to touch the fabrics and listen to Sartori’s description of the treatments and looking behind the clothes is an experience in itself. .

Zegna’s techniques are so special, it seems like it would be quite the feat to replicate the looks without the company’s “hybrid technologies,” as Sartori called them.

Nothing is as it appears in the hands of Sartori and the skilled artisans of Zegna. The Oasi cashmere, signature of the brand, was treated to resemble looped wool, the jerseys were felted or presented with brushed and needled finishes.

The cashmere was hand-scraped and treated to look like fleece, while another technique made it look like Casentino wool.

All that aside, the collection stood out as Sartori evolved its soft tailoring, insisting on no construction, allowing it to play with its signature layering and tonal hues. He gradually shifted the focus from the color palette from the first group of gray suits – introducing a short-sleeved jacket – through to earthy tones and a series of canary yellow and mustard looks – all opaque, not a shimmer in view.

If there were bag-inspired jackets, the silhouette was long and vertical, as evidenced for example by the beautiful 3D jacquard coats above the knee with geometric patterns. These have also been brushed onto puffy outerwear. Collarless coats and blazers were worn over wide trousers. A baby calfskin down jacket has been treated to look like it’s been folded and sprayed where creases appeared.

The knits were gorgeous, with exquisite honeycomb patterns or intarsia.

Several models wore lightweight turtlenecks under their jackets, a trend Sartori is obviously pushing and which was first embraced by Chairman and CEO Gildo Zegna, who greeted guests at the show.

The collection included Zegna’s UsetheExisting fabrics, made from alpaca, cotton-blend corduroy and wool twill.

Sartori also sent a plethora of accessories down the track – strewn with black pebbles – along with a series of coveted bags and the new Vetta Triple Stich boot.

The show was an opportunity to teaser the partnership with the Los Angeles-based brand The Elder Statesman, unveiling, for example, a cashmere tweed coat in a beautiful bacca red. The collection will be fully unveiled at the end of February during Paris Fashion Week.

The show was one of the highlights of a strong Milan menswear week – that is, until the end, when the main outlet was closed, leading to total confusion as to how the guests could exit.

