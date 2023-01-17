Fashion trends should include all body types







With the fleeting and non-inclusive nature of fashion trends, people find themselves wanting to wear the latest fashion trends only to be shamed when the outfits are not the same as the models wearing them. The exclusion of plus size bodies as well as other body types in fashion creates a lack of understanding of how clothes are supposed to fit a person and leaves part of the public dissatisfied with their body. Instead, people should aim to wear clothes that match their body type and give them confidence rather than forcing themselves to wear clothes that don’t match their physique. This is not to say that people should completely avoid fashion trends or that plus size bodies or other body types cannot be fashionable. In fact, it’s about expanding a person’s understanding of fashion and what it means to wear clothes that make you feel confident. The most common body types that people tend to be familiar with are the fruit and object metaphors. Some people are pear-shaped, others apple-shaped, and some strive to be the hourglass shape that plagues popular culture. However, this type of metaphor creates the idea that there is an ideal body type that people should strive for, which shrinks a person’s closet and lowers their self-esteem. Fashion is an objective art, that’s why there should be no right or wrong when declaring something fashionable. A body type system reappeared in 2022 when the Kibbe body system introduced the idea of ​​fashion through yin and yang: soft features versus hard features. Rather than focusing on things like weight or measurements, it focuses on how you balance the sharpness and smoothness of your features which are represented in five categories. A sharp jawline or the angular lines of your body would be counted as yang while a rounder face and a soft figure would be counted as yin. Even so, with any system that categorizes people into boxes, there is a problem with the Kibbe system. A question frequently comes up in fashion: is it really fashion or just clothes for skinny people? The subjectivity of the Kibbe system creates tensions. Something considered sweet for one person may not translate to another. It has to do with the idea that people don’t view fat people as sweet, delicate, or beautiful. Fatphobia is the main reason why tall people are shamed and ridiculed for wearing clothes that flatter their figure. Fashion is subjective and it makes no sense to portray one body type as superior to another. On the contrary, different body types should be admired as they extend the definition of what is fashionable and beautiful. When it comes to choosing clothes to wear, people should be able to explore what suits their body best and find what is most comfortable for them without making fun of others. Whether through the Kibbe system or other mediums used to explore fashion and beauty, there is no limit to what a person can and cannot wear. Cindy Rivas Alfaro is a second-year journalism student who can be contacted at [email protected]



