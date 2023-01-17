Margot Robbie Shines in Versace Dress at ‘Babylon’ Premiere: Pics





Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision of Versace at Babylon first in his native Australia. For the red carpet event on Monday, January 16, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a sky blue corset dress from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length dress was outfitted with a sleek satin construction and criss-cross straps adorned with the labels’ signature Medusa heads. The skirt of the garment featured a twisted wrap pattern and a lightweight top lined with red lace. Versace first launched a version of the dress on the catwalk in 1995. The Barbie star dressed by her longtime stylist, Kate Young teamed the piece with metallic sandal heels and wore her blonde tresses in loose beachy waves. Robbie played with bright colors and fun silhouettes throughout the Babylon press tour. For the film’s London premiere on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Oscar-winning actress looked regal in a red cape dress by Valentino. The puffy number featured a sexy open back and fancy fabric that made Robbie look like she was sliding on the carpet. For the glamour, the suicide squad the actress sported a sexy red lip and wore her hair in a messy yet chic ponytail. At the Los Angeles screening in December 2022, Robbie brought the drama in a halter dress by Alaa. The outfit was a radical difference from the Dreamlands signature refined style as it featured a racy opening that exposed the area just below her cleavage. The ensemble was completed with a cascading fabric at the waist decorated with black feathers. Between Babylon viewings, Robbie turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. At the ceremony, she looked pretty in a pink dress by Chanel. The outfit took 750 hours to complete due to its elaborate details. The garment featured a sheer striped pattern, complete with a rhinestone pendant at the neck, a belted midsection and a ruffled tulle skirt. That night, Robbie was up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in Babylon, but she lost to Everything everywhere all at onces michelle yeo. In the film, which hit theaters on December 15, 2022, Robbie plays up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy. The film chronicles the lives of LaRoys and other ambitious dreamers in Hollywood during the 1920s. Other cast members include brad pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Max Minghella. Keep scrolling to see Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of Babylon:

