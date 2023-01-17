Zara Tindall delights in a leggy mini wedding dress



















Zara Tindall looked amazing attending a lunch in Queensland wearing a delicate doily dress by Acler with her favorite camera bag from Aspinal from London

Zara Tindal is the envy of us all as she soaks up the sun in Australia with her ex-England rugby player husband mike tindal. The couple enjoyed the Magic Millions in Queensland, where Princess Anne’s daughter served up some truly stunning looks on race day. from her breathtaking cinderella moment in a cobalt blue dress, hers whimsical floral mini dressZara has earned her stripes as one of the best-dressed royal ladies – but did you spot her wedding dress on Friday? WATCH: The best of Zara Tindall’s running fashion Loading player… The former Olympian attended a Women in Horsepower luncheon at the Beechmond Estate in Queensland looking alluring in a cream cannoli embroidered dress from the favorite brand of royalty, Acler. Zara’s Moore shirt dress featured romantic puff sleeves, doily detailing and a belt that cinched the waist. She accessorized with her must-have ‘Camera A’ bag from Aspinal of London, slipping into delicate white sandals to accentuate her golden shine and toned legs. Zara attended a Women in Horsepower luncheon The mother-of-three wore her icy blonde bob in beachy waves, while highlighting her defined features with a vampy smokey eye and honey-hued bronzer. Royal fashion fans have flocked to Instagram to share their love for Zara’s dainty eyelet moment. “I love this dress on Zara. I think it’s awesome that Zara wears so many Australian designer dresses,” one fan wrote. “Love the cream set,” added another, while a third commented, “Such a pretty dress!” The royal looked poised and elegant in her Acler mini dress Zara’s beautiful bridal-inspired dress comes just like the royal dress and her husband shared some exciting news over the weekend. On Sunday, Magic Millions announced via its YouTube channel that Mike would be hosting an exciting new interview series focusing on riding called “Mike Drop”. RELATED: Zara and Mike Tindall’s Daily Routines Differ This Way MORE ROYALS: Royal Family reaction to Prince Harry’s shocking Spare claims revealed HAVE THE LOOK ‘A’ Camera Bag, £295, London Aspinal BUY NOW In the teaser video for the first episode, the i am a celebrity star sat down with the Olympic silver medalist, patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and advocate for the equine industry – his wife, Zara. “Hello, love,” Mike says in the clip, beaming at his wife who echoes his charming greeting with, “Hello, love.” In case you missed it, HELLO! catches up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbor on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast. Listen below. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

