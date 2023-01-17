Emirati Hadban twins take over Milan Men’s Fashion Week





It’s fashion week season and that means it’s time for the UAE’s Hadban twins to hit the internet again. Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, who have become social media stars with their well-coordinated and colorful matching styles, have been spotted at various shows during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The duo, whose TikTok account Twins Hadban has more than 1.2 million followers, are best known for their sartorial sensibility, having run high-end luxury brands from Gucci to Kenzo and being featured in an American campaign. Eagle. Their first stop was at Gucci on Friday, the opening day of the fashion week shows for next fall and winter. Despite the absence of a creative director, the label showcased a range of loose, androgynous styles echoing former creative head Alessandro Michele, who abruptly left in November after seven years in the role. The Hadbans rubbed shoulders with other global influencers, including TikTok star Nic Kaufmann and Callum Mullin. “This time we wanted to dress differently,” the brothers wrote on Instagram, sporting coordinated brand outfits but in different styles. The Hadban twins at the Gucci show. Getty Images The following day, the Hadbans attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in matching outfits and sunglasses where Machine Gun Kelly and Italian singer Blanco were among the front row guests. The designer duo presented a collection mostly in monochromatic black, with gray and white playing a supporting role. Although light on the bling, the looks were anything but basic as designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana created a collection built around couture that’s perfect for a night out. The twins were also seen at the Fendi show later that day, where designer Silvia Venturini Fendi presented a collection that the WWD said to be “one of Milan’s most overtly luxurious collections”. Hadbans were also spotted at the Etro and Prada shows on Sunday. At Prada, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sent tailored, slightly blocky suit jackets with pointed, wing-like collars. The collars, reminiscent of the 1930s or 70s and in retro geometric prints, gave a romantic touch to an otherwise understated collection. The clean looks and minimalist fit had an intentional retro-futuristic feel, which Simons defined as very Prada. Quilted coats had a round shape. Quilted t-shirts kept the torso warm under the overcoats. The shoes were thick-soled laces with raised piping. The bags were thin bags for documents or computers, with a thermos slot. Suits were mostly black or gray, with separate pieces providing color: red or green trousers, cerulean blazers, yellow and pink cardigans. K-pop group Enhypen at the Prada show. Getty Images Outside, hundreds of screaming K-pop fans greeted group Enhypen as they arrived for the show, and a few were rewarded with selfies afterwards. The seven-member group debuted in 2020 with the EP Border: first day. Last year, the twins also attended spring-summer showcases at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, alongside the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Rami Malek. Scroll through the gallery for more photos from the Milan Menswear Week Fall/Winter showcases Sharp couture featured at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2023-2024 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week. AFP Additional reports per AP Updated: January 17, 2023, 08:54

