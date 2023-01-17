Fashion
Luxury fashion meets blockchain on Syky, the web3 platform backed by Seven Seven Six • TechCrunch
Alice Delahunt believes the future of fashion is in web3 and created Syky (pronounced psy-key) to set the wheels in motion.
She launched the company in November after a career in marketing at luxury fashion houses, holding positions such as chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren and director of digital and social marketing at Burberry.
In 2017, Delahunt was at Ralph Lauren and had her first look at blockchain, but it wasn’t until years later as she worked to launch digital wardrobe projects with companies, like Snap, Bitmoji and Roblox, which she had the opportunity to see this web3. was going to be more than a niche community for luxury fashion.
It felt like virtual fashion and digital fashion could really take off, she told TechCrunch. I believe that the luxury fashion houses of tomorrow are being built today.
It was then that Delahunt left Ralph Lauren and began developing Syky, which she believes will serve as an incubator, marketplace and social community for the next generation of fashion designers and consumers.
As my colleague Dominic-Madori Davis recently noted, “if there’s any industry that could use web3, it’s all the rage”, especially when it comes to taking the industry into a new direction or to help it become more sustainable.
It’s a big part of Delahunt’s accent. Her company’s name was inspired by the mythological Greek goddess of the soul, Psyche, who she believed personified how designers use fashion to express the intangible parts of ourselves and themselves.
Designers inspire us to dream through fashion, added Delahunt. And these dreams come from the deepest parts of our psyche, so it was important to me that the name reflect that.
The company is kicking off the community portion of its platform by releasing its first NFT, called The Keystone, of which 987 will be available on January 20. Fifty Keystones will be reserved and awarded to budding designers, Delahunt said.
The keystone is a pass that provides exclusive access to the Sykys membership area, where they can network and collaborate with other designers and be able to attend digital and in-person fashion events. . Keystone holders will also be the first to know about Creator Collection launches, company alpha and beta feature releases, and partner projects. Additionally, they will periodically receive fashion and tech insights and reports.
Syky is still in its early stages, but is backed by a $9 million Series A investment, led by Seven Seven Six, which also included Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group and Polygon Ventures.
The investment marks Seven Seven Six’s foray into Web3 fashion, and Alexis Ohanian told TechCrunch via email that the attraction to Syky stems from his obsession with the intersection of technology and culture.
The creation and growth of Reddit has given me a front row seat to the power of cultural creation through technology, even if it’s internet culture, and fashion is a more central element to that, Ohanian added.
Meanwhile, Delahunt intends to deploy the new capital to build the Syky team, incubate designers in the community, and on product and technology development.
She foresees that the future marketplace will be a source of revenue for the company. It will be a place for emerging designers and non-established designers to sell and exchange their collections with consumers. It will also be a place where designers and consumers can organize spaces to showcase their fashion passions.
Delahunt was secretive about some of the company’s next steps, which includes an announcement for designers in February, and another part of the platform’s launch in the second quarter of this year.
We will build the luxury space environment in the digital world and then in the physical world, added Delahunt.
|
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/17/luxury-fashion-syky-seven-seven-six-web3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson lands deal to write memoirs of his turbulent time as Prime Minister
- Google is working on tracker tags to compete with Apple’s AirTags
- Luxury fashion meets blockchain on Syky, the web3 platform backed by Seven Seven Six • TechCrunch
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Theme song of upcoming sports movie released
- Yakutsk: It’s now minus 50 in the coldest city in the world
- Amid Kushner’s intervention, Trump penned surprisingly gracious note to Biden, book claims – The Forward
- Turkish foreign minister visits US amid difficult relations
- Jokowi compares Indonesia’s handling of the pandemic to ‘total football’
- The New Philharmonic presents Korngold’s “Hollywood Concerto” on January 21 and 22 at the MAC
- Layoffs keep coming!Now Google-backed Dunzo is laying off his 3% of employees
- Chinese chip giant assesses IPOs and land sales to reduce debt burden