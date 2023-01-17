Luxury fashion meets blockchain on Syky, the web3 platform backed by Seven Seven Six • TechCrunch

Alice Delahunt believes the future of fashion is in web3 and created Syky (pronounced psy-key) to set the wheels in motion.

She launched the company in November after a career in marketing at luxury fashion houses, holding positions such as chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren and director of digital and social marketing at Burberry.

In 2017, Delahunt was at Ralph Lauren and had her first look at blockchain, but it wasn’t until years later as she worked to launch digital wardrobe projects with companies, like Snap, Bitmoji and Roblox, which she had the opportunity to see this web3. was going to be more than a niche community for luxury fashion.

It felt like virtual fashion and digital fashion could really take off, she told TechCrunch. I believe that the luxury fashion houses of tomorrow are being built today.

It was then that Delahunt left Ralph Lauren and began developing Syky, which she believes will serve as an incubator, marketplace and social community for the next generation of fashion designers and consumers.

As my colleague Dominic-Madori Davis recently noted, “if there’s any industry that could use web3, it’s all the rage”, especially when it comes to taking the industry into a new direction or to help it become more sustainable.

It’s a big part of Delahunt’s accent. Her company’s name was inspired by the mythological Greek goddess of the soul, Psyche, who she believed personified how designers use fashion to express the intangible parts of ourselves and themselves.

Designers inspire us to dream through fashion, added Delahunt. And these dreams come from the deepest parts of our psyche, so it was important to me that the name reflect that.

The company is kicking off the community portion of its platform by releasing its first NFT, called The Keystone, of which 987 will be available on January 20. Fifty Keystones will be reserved and awarded to budding designers, Delahunt said.

The keystone is a pass that provides exclusive access to the Sykys membership area, where they can network and collaborate with other designers and be able to attend digital and in-person fashion events. . Keystone holders will also be the first to know about Creator Collection launches, company alpha and beta feature releases, and partner projects. Additionally, they will periodically receive fashion and tech insights and reports.

Syky is still in its early stages, but is backed by a $9 million Series A investment, led by Seven Seven Six, which also included Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group and Polygon Ventures.

The investment marks Seven Seven Six’s foray into Web3 fashion, and Alexis Ohanian told TechCrunch via email that the attraction to Syky stems from his obsession with the intersection of technology and culture.

The creation and growth of Reddit has given me a front row seat to the power of cultural creation through technology, even if it’s internet culture, and fashion is a more central element to that, Ohanian added.

Meanwhile, Delahunt intends to deploy the new capital to build the Syky team, incubate designers in the community, and on product and technology development.

She foresees that the future marketplace will be a source of revenue for the company. It will be a place for emerging designers and non-established designers to sell and exchange their collections with consumers. It will also be a place where designers and consumers can organize spaces to showcase their fashion passions.

Delahunt was secretive about some of the company’s next steps, which includes an announcement for designers in February, and another part of the platform’s launch in the second quarter of this year.

We will build the luxury space environment in the digital world and then in the physical world, added Delahunt.