European Fashion Alliance outlines plan for the future of fashion – WWD

LONDON – The European Fashion Alliance brought together 59 representatives from 23 European countries on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, to discuss ways to measure and activate a plan for a more sustainable and inclusive European fashion industry.

The alliance is made up of fashion councils, fashion weeks and research and education institutes, which represent over 10,000 companies in the European fashion sector.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s Green Deal has been at the center of discussions, which were legislated in 2019 to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The alliance has proposed four main objectives for the fashion industry to adhere to for the period 2023 to 2027, which include defining an ethical, social and sustainable code of conduct; a new Green Deal based on shared data and a shared measurement data system; the application of sustainable and technological training, as well as social and cultural responsibility practices, and the empowerment of Generation Z for the digital, circular and social transition of the fashion industry.

British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush and David Pemsel attend the 2022 Fashion Awards. Dave Benet/Getty Images

“With common values ​​and language and a common understanding of measurement tools, it is important for our designers that when they go to France, Italy, Germany, Denmark or elsewhere, they have a good and common understanding of the frame that is expected of in terms of durability,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council.

“Especially for small businesses who find it very difficult in terms of global trade. The more they are asked to look at the different measures and standards, the more difficult it is for them to be able to trade. This is an opportunity to collaborate and break these barriers,” she added.

Part of the alliance’s goal is to engage young talent and voices in engaging roles and activities within the fashion industry alongside brands and organizations.