Tired of facial recognition cameras monitoring your every move? Italian fashion may have the answer



Tel Aviv

CNN

—



The red-haired man wearing what looks like the ultimate Christmas sweater mounted on camera. A yellow quadrant surrounds it. Facial recognition software immediately identifies the man as a giraffe?

This case of mistaken identity is not an accident, it is literally by design. The sweater is part of the Italian startup’s first Manifesto collection Able. In addition to tops, it includes hoodies, pants, t-shirts, and dresses. Each sports a pattern, known as a contradictory patch, designed by artificial intelligence algorithms to confuse facial recognition software: either the cameras fail to identify the wearer or they think it’s a giraffe, zebra, dog or any of the others. animals incorporated into the pattern.

When I’m in front of a camera, I have no choice whether to give it my data or not, says co-founder and CEO Rachele Didero. Thus were created clothes that can give you the opportunity to make this choice. Didn’t try to be subversive.

Didero, 29, who is studying for a doctorate in textiles and machine learning for privacy at Politecnico in Milan with a stint at MITs Media Lab says the idea for Cap_able came to her when she was on a master’s exchange at Fashion New York Institute of Technology. There she read how Brooklyn tenants had retaliated against their landlords plan to install a facial recognition entry system for their building.

It was the first time I had heard of facial recognition, she said. A friend of mine was a computer engineer so together we said this is a problem and maybe we can merge fashion design and computer science to create something you can wear every day to protect your data.

Coming up with the idea was the easy part. To turn it into reality, they first had to find and then design the right contradictory algorithms to help them create images that would fool facial recognition software. Either they would create the image of our giraffe, say, and then use the algorithm to adjust it. Or they defined the colors, size and shape they wanted the image or pattern to take, and then the algorithm created it.

You need a mindset between engineering and fashion, says Didero.

Whichever route they took, they had to test pictures on a well-known object detection system called YOLO, one of the most commonly used algorithms in facial recognition software.

In a now patented process, they would then create a physical version of the model, using a computerized knitting machine, which looks like a cross between a loom and a giant barbecue. A few tweaks here and there to achieve the desired look, size and position of the images on the garment, and then they could create their range, entirely made in Italy from Egyptian cotton.

Didero says current clothes work 60% to 90% of the time when tested with YOLO. Cap_ables’ contradictory algorithms will get better, but the software it’s trying to fool might also get better, maybe even faster.

It’s an arms race, says Brent Mittelstadt, research director and associate professor at the Oxford Internet Institute. He compares this to the battle between software that produces deep counterfeits and software designed to detect them. Except clothes cannot download updates.

You might buy it and then it’s only good for a year, two years or five years or however long it takes to actually improve the system to such an extent that it would ignore the approach used to deceive them in the first place, he said.

And with prices starting at $300, he notes, these garments could end up being just a niche product.

Yet their impact can go beyond preserving the privacy of whoever buys and wears them.

One of the main benefits is that it helps create a stigma around surveillance, which is really important to encourage lawmakers to create meaningful rules, so the public can more intuitively resist really corrosive types of surveillance. and dangerous, said Boston University professor Woodrow Hartzog. Law School.

Cap_able is not the first initiative to merge privacy and design. During the recent World Cup in Qatar, the creative agency virtue in the world came with flag themed makeup for fans looking to fool the Emirati legion of facial recognition cameras.

Adam Harvey, a Berlin-based artist specializing in data, privacy, surveillance and computer vision, has designed privacy-enhancing makeup, clothing and apps. In 2016, he created Hyperfacea textile incorporating computer vision camouflage patterns of fake faces, and what could be seen as an artistic precursor to what Cap_able is now trying to do commercially.

It’s a fight, and the most important aspect is that this fight is not over, says Shira Rivnai Bahir, a lecturer in the Data, Government and Democracy program at Israels Reichman University. When we go to protests in the streets, even if it doesn’t completely protect us, it gives us more confidence, or a way of thinking that we are not completely indulging the cameras.

Rivnai Bahir, who is about to submit her doctoral dissertation exploring the role of anonymity and secrecy practices in digital activism, cites Hong Kong protesters’ use of umbrellas, masks, and lasers as some of the most analogous ways people have fought back against the rise of machines. But these are easily spotted and confiscated by the authorities. Doing the same thing based on someone’s sweater pattern can be trickier.

Cap_able launched a Kickstarter Campaign at the end of last year. It raised 5,000. The firm now plans to join the Politecnicos accelerator program, to refine its business model, before launching investors later in the year.

When Dideros wore the clothes, she says people comment on her cool clothes, before admitting: Maybe it’s because I live in Milan or New York, where it’s not the craziest thing. !

Fortunately, wiser ranges are in sight, with patterns less visible to the human eye, but which can still confuse cameras. Flying under the radar can also help Cap_able-clad people avoid punishment from authorities in places like China, where facial recognition was a key part of efforts to identify Uyghurs in the northwest Xinjiang region, or Iranwho plans to use it to identify non-hijab women on the subway.

Big Brothers eyes might become more and more ubiquitous, but maybe in the future, hell will see giraffes and zebras instead of you.