BTS continues fashion takeover with two new brand ambassadors





Photo: Courtesy of Valentino, Courtesy of Dior Ever since BTS announced they were entering a new chapter as a group — one that has seen them pursue more solo endeavors while remaining a team — it seems ARMY hasn’t had a second to rest. . There was J-Hope’s solo album, followed by his headlining set Lollapalooza; Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay, before enlisting for his mandatory military service; Jung Kook’s official single for the 2022 World Cup; RM’s solo album… that’s not even all them approved sores they went out with other artists in between, plus the world expo concert in Busan which debuted a performance of “Run BTS” I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Meanwhile, the members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) ) – have also deepened their one-on-one relationships with global fashion houses, leading to two of them being named official brand ambassadors in January. On January 16, Dior revealed that he had signed Jimin as a global ambassador. His first project in the role was a O Korea coveragereleased the previous week, featuring looks by Kim Jones. Jimin for Dior. Photo: Courtesy of Dior “This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones, who designed the stage outfits for his group BTS in 2019,” the brand said in a statement. “The South Korean artist today embodies the spirit and uniqueness of the Dior style, a modernity with a timeless signature.” Then, on January 17, a few days after its announcement Suga reportedly starring in a new Essentials campaign for the House of QG (and wore a head-to-toe label-side look at a Lakers game in Los Angeles) — Valentino said he signed him as a brand ambassador, as part of his “quest for [pursuing] authenticity and individuality, by seeking personalities who embody the values ​​of the House.” Scroll to continue Suga for Valentino. Photo: Courtesy of Valentino Suga, the brand explains in a statement, “is contemporary DI.VAs. DI.VAs is a play on words, an acronym for Different Values. Valentino’s DI.VAs are multi-faceted codes, underpinned by inner values. “Empathetic, intelligent and romantic. For Pierpaolo Piccioli, DI.VAs is the essence of authenticity, progressive ideals and diversity that drive change and transmit the value of the House.” The multi-hyphenate “created his own style as a rapper, songwriter, producer and performer, while being a member of global pop icons BTS,” he continued. “His unique style and his musical universe are a way to convey values ​​that lead to change.” Commenting on the nomination, Suga said, “All individuals have different dreams and values. Maison Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli supported diversity, which I also believe in. I’m happy to join as as DI.VA and collaborating on this amazing campaign with Maison Valentino Essentials.” As a group, BTS became Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors in 2021, wearing the label on the red carpet and even modeling entire collections. That deal seems to have expired, but the house still has a strong relationship with them: confirmed on Twitter that J-Hope is set to attend his Fall 2023 menswear collection in Paris on January 19. Meanwhile, V was Celine’s guest at her Paris Fashion Week show in July, and he’s continued to wear the brand on a fairly regular basis. It’s no surprise that these luxury houses are clamoring to individually sign these highly influential artists and trendsetters. It just makes you (me) wonder who’s next: RM for Prada or Loewe, maybe? (Is my bias visible?) Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

