Jenna Ortega Goes Bare Back in Saint Laurent Hooded Dress at PFW Men’s – WWD
Jenna Ortega arrived at the Saint Laurent Fall 2023 menswear show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing a creative minimalist ensemble.
In honor of the unveiling of Saint Laurent’s latest menswear offerings, the actress wore a black hooded backless dress by the brand. She accessorized with stacks of bracelets on both her arms.
To create her look for the show, Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez. Melendez also styled Ortega for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where she donned a Grecian-inspired Gucci cutout dress.
For makeup, Ortega opted for a relatively minimalist look with a hint of blush on her cheeks, a matte lip, black eyeliner and mascara. Her bangs were slicked to one side over her forehead.
2022 has become a breakthrough year for the actress’s career. Ortega received critical acclaim for her performance in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday” as the title character. The series is based on famous characters from the Addams Family franchise.
“Wednesday” became the second most-watched English-language Netflix series in the streaming service’s history within three weeks of its release. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the show was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Ortega was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Earlier this month, ahead of its Fall 2023 menswear show, Saint Laurent launched a new menswear campaign featuring legendary filmmakers including Pedro Almodóvar to Jim Jarmusch.
Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs from January 17-22. Designers and brands on the program this season include Givenchy, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Paul Smith. All parades and presentations this season are in person.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos