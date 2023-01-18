Jenna Ortega Goes Bare Back in Saint Laurent Hooded Dress at PFW Men’s – WWD

Jenna Ortega arrived at the Saint Laurent Fall 2023 menswear show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing a creative minimalist ensemble.

In honor of the unveiling of Saint Laurent’s latest menswear offerings, the actress wore a black hooded backless dress by the brand. She accessorized with stacks of bracelets on both her arms.

To create her look for the show, Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez. Melendez also styled Ortega for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where she donned a Grecian-inspired Gucci cutout dress.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17. Getty Images

For makeup, Ortega opted for a relatively minimalist look with a hint of blush on her cheeks, a matte lip, black eyeliner and mascara. Her bangs were slicked to one side over her forehead.

2022 has become a breakthrough year for the actress’s career. Ortega received critical acclaim for her performance in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday” as the title character. The series is based on famous characters from the Addams Family franchise.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17. Getty Images

“Wednesday” became the second most-watched English-language Netflix series in the streaming service’s history within three weeks of its release. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the show was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Ortega was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Earlier this month, ahead of its Fall 2023 menswear show, Saint Laurent launched a new menswear campaign featuring legendary filmmakers including Pedro Almodóvar to Jim Jarmusch.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs from January 17-22. Designers and brands on the program this season include Givenchy, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Paul Smith. All parades and presentations this season are in person.