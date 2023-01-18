Adam DiMarco visits Milan Fashion Week

Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada

The last time Adam DiMarco visited Italy, the Disney Channel boyfriend-turned-HBO star was filming The White Lotus, in which the actor played the highly hustler and mildly toxic Albie Di Grasso, who we last saw wired 50,000 of his (dad’s) money to save his love, Lucia, from sex work. The older Di Grassos are openly skirt-chasers and serial cheaters; in contrast, DiMarco played a quintessential nice guy with a handful of soft red flags, for example, his preference for pretty injured birds. You could say that all of Di Grasso’s men deserve artichokes on the head, but was the youngest of the triad worth playing? Well yes. May be. DiMarco, who is currently in Milan for the Prada menswear show, believes the delicious scam was an opportunity for young Albie to learn, grow and develop healthy trust issues.

Prada is DiMarco’s first major fashion show. I’ve been a Prada fan for a while now, so I’m honored that this is my first,” said the actor, who picked me up on the phone the Saturday before the event. But maybe because I’m Italian, I’m biased. DiMarco is jet lagged when we speak, having only recently arrived in Milan, but while he’s there he’s excited to reunite with other white lotus stars, see the sights and enhance her appearance with shopping. (He feels like a bum in Milan fashion.) The Cut spoke to DiMarco about his Italian comeback, Albies’ pure heart and what it’s like to be on the other end of the iconic meme. by Debby Ryan.

You are currently in Milan for the Prada men’s show. How are you?

I don’t know what to expect, but I’m very excited. I’ve always been into fashion and curious about the fashion world, so I can’t wait to take a peek behind the curtain. But my luggage didn’t arrive, so I hope to have my outfit before the show. Always carry on, you know? I’m learning lessons left and right. But I track my luggage on an Apple AirTag, and I can see it here in Milan. So I think everything will be fine.

You mentioned having recently obtained your Italian citizenship. What activities do you like to do in Milan?

I had my passport, that’s what they called it a few years ago. My dad had gotten his and encouraged me to get mine. I’m glad I did, because I used it last year while filming in Sicily. It’s just cool to have two passports. You feel like Jason Bourne. I’m excited to go to the Duomo di Milano, I think I’ll see that today. I took a tour of the Fondazione Prada, which was really cool. There are a lot of casting The white lotus here, so I’m excited to see people, go out to dinner, and reminisce. It’s the first time I’ve been back to Italy since filming last summer, and it brings back a lot of memories, mainly about how I wish I had spoken Italian to be able to communicate better. And everyone is so well dressed here and doing so well. It’s a bit intimidating. I feel a bit of a tramp with my personal style of play. So I’m happy to shop too.

Let’s talk white lotus and the many toxic strands of Di Grasso family masculinity. Do you think Albie deserved to be played by Lucia?

I think Albie goes into situations with as pure a heart as possible, and when you do that, you open yourself up to being taken advantage of by people. So I think that’s a good lesson for him to move forward in life: learn to take it slow and watch his back.

You said that while filming the series in Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge put you in the wine. What did she teach you and what does a wine lesson with Jennifer entail?

We went to this nice restaurant and she ordered a bottle of Sicilian red wine from Mount Etna. The year was 2016 or 2014, and it was just the best glass of wine I’ve ever had. It opened my eyes. She tried to take a photo of the tag to remember it, but she moved her camera too fast and the flash went off, so you saw a blurry photo. I’m still new to wine and drinking in general, so I’m still in the learning phase. I would say just try a bunch. See what you like; see what you don’t like. There are no wrong answers.

Although they went out to dinner with the Italian actors in Los Angeles for the premiere, it was very difficult for them to find a bottle of wine. You know how they give you a sample in a restaurant so you can try it, and then you’re like, okay, go ahead, pour? They were just kind of, No, asset. I was like, sabrina, I am sorry. This is not Italy; this is LA You have to manage your expectations a bit.

You grew a mustache. Tell me about it.

Usually I grow my facial hair between auditions while I’m working, because if I audition and I want the character to look a certain way, I can’t grow facial hair from day to day. next day, but you can always shave to look like the character overnight. So it’s mostly just for that purpose. A rather boring answer, I suppose.

No no. I’m happy to know. Long before The White Lotusyou were on Disney Channel, and clips of you from rebel radio shop around online. What was the trajectory of Disney ChanneltoHBO like?

Luckily, I haven’t been tied to a show for many years. I did two Disney Channel movies, so I just walked in and out relatively unscathed. But they were both great, positive work environments and experiences where I’ve met some of my best friends to date. I met my friend Atticus Mitchell on rebel radio, and he’s actually here with me as a guest in Milan right now. Yeah, I’m really glad I did that. Don’t get me wrong, although I’m much happier to be a part of The White Lotus.

Do you know you’re on the other side of Debby Ryan’s iconic meme?

It will never die. I remember in 2020, rebel radio became a meme on TikTok and it’s had this whole resurgence. And now it’s happening again because people realized I was in it with Debby and on the other side of her, I think people called it a Kubrick look or something.

Well, have fun with this meme forever.

I’ll tell Debby.

One last thing: what are you looking forward to eating in Milan?

I try to be gluten free normally. In Italy, there are different rules and regulations on how they grow their wheat. I’m not celiac but I can tolerate pasta and bread here so I’m just happy to do that. i’m a bit of a last, a term for someone who loves pasta.

I too would qualify as one of them.

You are a support also?

I’m from Jersey after all.

Shit yeah.