Missouri will now require women lawmakers to cover up
Photo: David A. Lieb/AP/Shutterstock
Instead of starting the year by passing amendments that would make the legislative process more accessible to residents, the Missouri House of Representatives kicked off 2023 by passing a stricter dress code that requires women to cover their shoulders by wearing a blazer. , a cardigan or a sweater. blazer, CNN reports.
The rule, which was proposed by Rep. Ann Kelley as part of a set of rules on House governance, has been widely criticized for being sexist, unnecessary and a distraction of the legislation itself. Kelley said she just wanted the dress code to be fair and reflect the men’s dress code. Initially, it offered blazers. It was only after a debate in which a woman pointed out that blazers could be restrictive for pregnant lawmakers that cardigans were allowed.
Men are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? Kelley said Wednesday during a floor debate. And if they walked in here without a tie, they’d be shot in the blink of an eye. If they entered without a jacket, they would be shot in the blink of an eye. So we are so interested in being equal.
There are 116 men and 41 women in the House, and, in a shock to no one, the dress code for men has not been reviewed, according to New York Times. Kelley may believe that the dress code is simply a matter of professionalism (she talked about it on her facebook), but most women know full well that the rule is yet another way for lawmakers to control women’s choices.
There are some very serious things in this set of rules that I think we should discuss, said Democrat Raychel Proudie. But instead, we’re fighting again for a woman’s right to choose something and this time it’s if she covers herself in the interpretation of someone who has no fashion training.
Others remembered a time, not so long ago, when the legislature was thwarted by controlling other peoples’ bodies and choices. The caucus that lost its mind over the suggestion of wearing masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others now spends its time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (especially how to cover their arms) to show respect here, Peter Merideth, a Democratic state representative, tweeted.
Online, critics didn’t hold back, calling the whole episode #sweatergate:
If you’re wondering: Yes, Kelley is all for the right to bear arms. Not bare arms for working women.
