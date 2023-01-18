Shein’s fast fashion dominance comes at a high cost

JJust before Christmas, Mélo, a Parisian lifestyle blogger known for promoting body positivity, uploaded a video on Instagram showing shiny and shimmering evening dresses from Shein, a fast fashion e-tailer in China.

“Which do you prefer for Christmas and which for New Year’s?” the French content creator asked her 75,000 followers as she twirled, strutted and smiled for the camera. At the bottom of the caption, she tagged Shein, directing her viewers to a 15% discount on all their clothing orders.

Melo is one of thousands of influencers on TikTok and Instagram who works with Shein to post “haul” videos, where she tries on loads of clothes, invites followers to visit Shein’s pop-ups and promotes their sales events. It’s a successful social media strategy for the company, pushing Shein to the top of the fashion ladder and making it the most popular fashion brand in the world in 2022.

According to a report compiled by Money.co.uk, Shein has taken over giants like Nike and Adidas as the most searched clothing brand on Google, and Zara and Macy’s in online sales. But multiple reports from the past year reveal the company’s shocking track record of human rights abuses and an environmentally unsustainable model, leaving many wondering how its popularity continues to soar with consumers. consumers.

A global juggernaut

Pronounced “she-in”, the Chinese fast fashion giant was founded in the city of Nanjing in 2008 by Chris Xu, a US-born entrepreneur and search engine optimization specialist. Over the years, Shein has grown from a low-cost Chinese clothing merchant to a global online-only fashion juggernaut, increase in sales $10 billion in 2020 (according to Bloomberg) to $100 billion in 2022.

Its main selling point is the low price of the clothes which are shipped to more than 150 countries and regions around the world, aimed at women in their teens and twenties. The business model works like Amazon – a sprawling online marketplace brings together around 6,000 garment factories in China under the Shein label, while in-house management software collects near-instantaneous data on which items are selling and which are not. not intended to visibly increase popular items. According to a investigation through Rest of the worldShein added between 2,000 and 10,000 individual styles to its app each day between July and December 2021.

The garments are also featured in polished advertising campaigns managed by Shein’s corporate headquarters. The company has invested millions in Google and Facebook campaigns, ad deals, and even a social media reality show co-hosted by Khloé Kardashian. But the center of its marketing strategy is its use of influencers and their #SHEINhaul videos: the company has partnered with countless micro-celebrities, fashion bloggers and contestants on reality shows who show off their Shein deliveries. The company was would have working with around 2,000 Indian influencers alone before the Indian government banned the app in 2020 in retaliation against China.



An Extinction Rebellion protester holds a sign reading ‘SHEIN = 22% heating gas issued for youth’ outside a pop-up store. Alain PittonNurPhoto/Getty Images

An unsustainable model

Simply put, Shein produces an incredible number of items daily – the main reason why the company has an unsustainable model. Shein CEO Molly Miao said each item is only produced in small numbers, between 50 and 100 pieces a day, before it becomes popular and then goes into mass production. But manufacturers’ rapid use of virgin polyester and high oil consumption are producing the same amount of CO2 as about 180 coal-fired power plants, according to Synthetics Anonymous 2.0a report published on fashion sustainability..

As a result, the company leaves around 6.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in its wake, a figure well below the target of 45% reduction in global carbon emissions by 2030, which the ‘UN said necessary for fashion companies to implement. contribute to limiting global warming.

Overall, the fashion industry is responsible for releasing more than 10% of carbon emissions. Many brands that are signatories to the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, the industry’s flagship UN-led climate initiative,have committed either to halve emissions by the end of the decade or to set science-based reduction targets.

Along with nearly all of its impact on its supply chain, Shein has also committed to submitting its own targets for validation. In October, on the heels of the company being criticized for fueling wasteful consumption, Shein announcement it would spend $7.6 million in a partnership with the nonprofit, Apparel Impact Institute, which works with manufacturers to define and implement energy efficiency programs. It aims to reduce supply chain emissions by 25% by 2030 through energy efficiency projects and a transition to renewable energy for manufacturing. Projects include the Carbon Leadership program, which compares and assesses carbon impact, and Clean by Design, which will aim to reduce energy, water and chemical consumption in textile production at more than 500 partner facilities of Shein.

However, the impact of these initiatives is not yet visible, especially given a investigation by BCG which found that only 18% of retailers who had previously set emissions targets were on track to meet them, while a further 35% were stalled in their progress.

A damning record for workers’ rights

Still, perhaps the biggest controversy surrounding Shein is the treatment of its workers, who toil in Chinese factories under unsuitable conditions. A long investigation through Wired first chronicled how workers and consumers suffered in the production of its garments, while a Channel 4 documentary in the UK revealed that Shein employees were working 75-hour shifts with very little time free. Then the Swiss watchdog Public Eye published another detailed report in November that accused Shein of violating Chinese labor laws. The group hired independent Chinese researchers to track Shein’s manufacturing and packaging process in China and Europe and discovered that many ran informal factories set up in residential buildings.

Advocacy groups and journalists have also uncovered evidence that Shein’s $11 bikinis and $7 crop tops were made by people working in unsafe workshops, with no safety protocols like windows and emergency exits. . Many also worked without contracts or minimum wage requirements, which would have allowed the company to fail to pay its employees properly. Channel4 documentary, Inside the Shein Machine, sent undercover cameras to film factory workers who were forced to work 17-hour shifts to make hundreds of garments a day. In a factory, they earned a daily base salary of $20, which would then be reduced by $14 if any clothes had errors.



A crowd waits to enter SHEIN’s first physical store in Madrid on June 2, 2022. Cesaro De LucaEurope Presse/Getty Images

Finally, Shein admitted to violations and released a statement that read, “We know we have a responsibility to protect the well-being of workers in our supply chain. In light of the recent report in the news, we have launched an investigation into the allegation that 2 of our suppliers had unacceptable working conditions at their facilities.

Still, the brand continues to gain popularity across the world, especially in countries like France, Ireland, Iceland, Egypt, Sudan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and China. When Drew Afualo, a TikTok influencer with over 6 million followers, faced backlash online for her partnership with Shein, she defended the partnership saying “not everyone can afford to do sustainable purchases”.

“Sustainable fashion is a privilege” wrote the 26-year-old in response.

What’s next for Shein?

In December, it was reported that Shein was now considering moving to an online marketplace platform to allow other merchants to sell directly to customers, rather than under Shein’s label, according to a note to investors seen by The Wall Street Journal. “The marketplace platform makes available a range of additional merchandise and shipping options, and we expect this will result in increased customer engagement and satisfaction,” the memo reads.

The move is seen as part of the company’s bid to move its supply chain out of China, where it is largely rooted with more than 3,000 suppliers in southern China’s Guangdong province. With its headquarters now based in Singapore, Shein has also started manufacturing in Turkey and rents and operates warehouses in Poland to ship to customers in Europe.

In the same memo, Shein addressed concerns about labor rights violations, saying all suppliers would be required to abide by a code of conduct based on International Labor Organization conventions. Shein has also assembled an internal team that to watch its supply chain partners and uses independent agencies such as Intertek Group PLC to carry out regular audits of supplier factories. Citing an Intertek study which found that 96% of its workers receive wages above the industry average, Shein also said it had made “significant investments to improve working conditions at our facilities. suppliers”.

In the meantime, the influencers are also coming under increasing criticism from environmental and labor rights organizations for working with Shein, with some even deciding to part ways as a result.

Georgia Portogallo, a 21-year-old British influencer with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, posted a video saying she would no longer work with the brand until her working conditions changed shortly after her appearance in the Channel 4 documentary.

“I know now… that [Shein’s] the staff are underpaid, they work too many hours, they don’t have days off. All the working conditions are appalling,” she said. Told his TikTok followers.

