I Saved $10,000 on My Wedding With a $50 Occasion Dress and a Potluck Dinner





Marriage takes teamwork, and these newlyweds just put their team to the test. A thrifty North Carolina couple spent just $600 on their rustic wedding after two weeks of planning. Bride Shelby Phelps and groom Garret, both 26-year-old river guides in Bryson City, were determined to keep their wedding costs low, so they got creative by asking friends and family to participate. For just $50, Shelby found her short-sleeved lace wedding dress on Poshmark, an online marketplace where you can buy and sell second-hand clothes. The groom was also able to stick to a budget by rocking a casual outfit for the big day, wearing a Patagonia fleece vestbought on sale for $80, and a pair for $50 Prana pants, instead of a tuxedo. The groom’s best men and bridesmaids also bought their own outfits. Meet the woman who spent $600 on her wedding and planned it in just two weeks after buying a $50 wedding dress at a charity shop and asking friends to bring their own food and decorations. Evelyn Barnes/SWNS After meeting on Tinder in 2017, the couple got married with the help of friends, family and Poshmark. Evelyn Barnes/SWNS With nearly a third of their budget spent on outfits alone, they had to skimp on the remaining details. They enlisted friends to photograph and record footage from their wedding. A buddy contributed by offering to bake his carrot cake with cream cheese frosting while several others also chose to bring a side dish. “We live in a river guide community and told people we didn’t want any freebies, but if they wanted to show off their talent they could take pictures, bake a cake and create the food,” Shelby said. The couple then used what was left of them to decorate, including wildflowers they picked from their community. What was left was either borrowed or given to the couple, saving them around $10,000. Their total rang in at $600. Bride Shelby Phelps, 26, was determined to cut costs when she married her partner, Garret, 26, in front of 25 guests. Evelyn Barnes/SWNS The couple bought their outfits on Poshmark, and groomsmen and bridesmaids bought theirs. Evelyn Barnes/SWNS “It was by far the best day of my life,” the blushing bride told South West News Service. “Everyone had a great time, we didn’t have to spend thousands to make it perfect.” Some items the couple purchased included beer for their guests ($45) and pizza ($120). The couple first met on Tinder in February 2017. After exchanging messages, Shelby decided to drive an hour and a half to meet Garret, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, in Hastings, which she said was the best first date she’s ever had. . “I was going through a tough time in my life,” Shelby explained. “We were sending messages back and forth. He sent me a Bible verse and I was super excited to go on a first date with him. Since their marriage wasn’t traditional, it’s no surprise that Garret’s proposal was, too. In April 2020, he wrote down a list of goals for when he couldn’t sleep, one of which was “to marry Shelby in two weeks.” The blushing bride danced the night away with her hubby and their 25 guests. Evelyn Barnes/SWNS The couple danced the night away after their five-minute ceremony, which took place in front of 25 of their closest friends and family members. “We ended up having a bonfire and since it was a common trail we had random hikers passing by and hanging out with us, we danced to music until after dark. night,” Shelby said.

