Signature Style: Dress like James Bond, the pinnacle of suave sophistication
One of the most influential men in the history of cinema and menswear is the suave James Bond. With his gadgets, cunning and ability to woo almost any woman in the sheets, he faced the worst the world has to offer on behalf of Queen and country. Of course, it’s not just the hard-hitting way he dispatches henchmen or his quick-witted fights with the evil members of Specter that propelled Bond to the forefront of pop culture. It was also his impeccable sense of style.
If you’ve looked at the Venn diagram of style and found yourself drawn to the archetypal James Bond, it means you value two things above all: function and quality. You combine devotion to dapper dress with preference for adventurous function. The life you lead is not sedentary; you are a man of action and someone who will always intervene when the time comes. Your wardrobe supports this lifestyle by being of the highest quality, not only to look like it’s made from the finest materials, but also so you can move, breathe and perform at the highest level. of efficiency.
If you want to upgrade your James Bond wardrobe, there are three things you can focus your attention on to make sure you’re always on top of your game.
The spy who loves luxury
When you live the life of a spy, you know that every day can be your last. You put your life and your body on the line and don’t think twice about it, but it’s work. At home, you embrace the mentality of working hard, playing hard, and indulging in the luxurious sides of life. You are Armani and Rolex, not JC Penney and Timex. You don’t just choose to buy the highest quality clothes and gadgets; you can also tell the difference by looking at them on the street.
That doesn’t mean you break the bank every chance you get. James Bond does not mortgage the house for his Omega diver’s watch or his Aston Martin. Neither should you. Just know the brands that are of the highest quality that you can afford at your stage of life and are always looking to improve. Choose Fossil over Timex, then move on to Citizen, Omega and finally, Breitling or Rolex. Find out the difference between the high quality Tom Ford suit and the more affordable online retailer and learn the benefits of high end clothing.
MI6 constantly sends James Bond on suicide missions that lesser men wouldn’t return from, but they do it in style. You can do the same. Understand that your wardrobe is an investment and each piece enriches your lifestyle.
From tailors with love
Here’s a little trick the high-end menswear world doesn’t want you to know: you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to look like you’ve got the money. What makes the highest quality clothes appear to be better than others sometimes comes down to fitting. If you watch James Bond move, virtually every outfit seems to have been made especially for him. The suits he wears appear to have been cut to fit his body, with every curve expertly groomed.
This is where a a tailor arrives. You don’t have to spend $10,000 on a costume to look like James Bond; you can spend a fraction of that on a tailor to make a lesser $10,000 suit look like finding the right tailor to work on your outfits. Tailoring doesn’t stop at costumes either; pants, shirts and even denim can be altered to suit you perfectly. We’re not saying to skimp on the more luxurious clothes in favor of the less expensive. Instead, take advantage of your trusted tailor’s abilities to take you from slice to slice with attention to detail.
Basics are forever
This is where many men make the biggest mistakes when shopping for high quality clothing. They confuse the most expensive with the highest quality. They also often find themselves wearing bright colors and outlandish designs that cost money instead of investing in these pieces that last forever, both in terms of durability and sartorial longevity.
If you watch James Bond, you will notice that he does not wear extravagant items. In fact, not drawing attention to himself is usually a big part of his job, as well as being likeable and forgettable. So how does he achieve this? By choosing only the best quality basics. He doesn’t go crazy with wild patterns on the suit; instead, it makes your base blue as cool as possible. He chooses simple solids and classic cuts that never go out of style, then pairs them with on-trend details.
The James Bond archetype embodies the mentality that masculine style isn’t about what you wear; it’s about how you wear it. Where most men can don a basic blue suit and get lost in the crowd, men of this archetype buy the best of the best and trust their tailors to make their clothes even more luxurious. Live hard, play hard and treat yourself to the best men’s clothing this world has to offer.
|
