Fashion
Beyonc’s Stylist Ty Hunter Shares His Thoughts On Fashion Trends
- Ty Hunter is one of Hollywood’s most famous stylists, working with Beyonc and Billy Porter.
- Insider told him about his book, his career, and why he almost started hating pure fashion.
- He also spoke about stars wearing underwear as pants and the controversial ballerina trend.
Ty Hunter is arguably one of the most influential celebrity stylists.
He rose to fame styling Destiny’s Child and Beyonce, a job he landed by hooking up with Queen B’s mother and today works with red carpet icon Billy Porter.
He is also the author of a new memoir, “Makeover From Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery.”
After speaking with Hunter about his book and his career, Insider asked him about some of today’s most popular and controversial fashions, including see-through garments, underwear-as-pants, and ballet flats.
Ty Hunter knows pure fashion is in, but he thinks it needs innovation
The “naked” fashion trend is one that never seems to go away.
Some stars like Hayley Williams sometimes wear see-through clothes to make bold fashion statements. Others like Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, however, have turned sheer outfits into everyday staples.
Hunter is partly to thank for that. He often styled Destiny’s Child in nude outfits in the ’90s, and he added sheer elements to many of Beyonce’s famous looks throughout her solo career.
While Hunter said he had “no problem” with the sheer looks that continue to be popular today, he noted that he was almost tired of them.
“I feel like we did it so much. We did it, and we did it well,” he said with a laugh. “I had a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t want to see anything else. I’m sick of seeing him.'”
“But now I see people cheating it a bit and making it more interesting,” he continued. “So as long as you’re creative and modernizing it.”
Hunter isn’t the only one who wants to see new takes on the fashion favorite. Speaking to Insider in December, designer Christian Siriano said he’s seen so many sheer looks that he now wants to “celebrate the silhouette” with new takes on the trend.
“It doesn’t always mean you have to be transparent or naked or that kind of thing,” Siriano said. “Sometimes a nice understated look can be just as sexy.”
Stars can’t stop wearing underwear as pants. Hunter says if you’re going to try the trend, now is the time.
During Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, Kylie Jenner embraced an interesting style trend: wearing underwear as outerwear.
The outfit was casual yet impactful. Soon after, Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and other stars began wear underwear with tights instead of traditional stockings.
Bella Hadid then went a step further by ditching tights and wearing a pair of white underwear as shorts, and stars like Rita Ora opted for sheer dresses that showed off their underwear at the 2022 Fashion Awards.
Hunter’s take on the controversial trend is simple. He said if you’re comfortable wearing it, you should try the trend and “get it out of your system.”
“So at least you have these pictures and you can show your kids and your grandkids, like, ‘Grandma was hot,'” he said.
Hunter was once “puncture-proof” when it came to footwear, but today he sees things differently
One of the most controversial shoe trends of 2023 might be nostalgic for some: ballet flats.
Shoes were “a staple”, as fashion writer Tyler McCall recently said Refinery29and were often worn both by celebrities and on fashion shows.
Although some argue that the shoes are uncomfortable and inconvenient, others love the shoes and embrace the “ballet-core” resurgence.
If the flats had made a comeback before 2020, Hunter probably wouldn’t have been on board. He told Insider he’s spent “many, many years” being “anti-apartment,” whether dressing up friends and family or stars like Beyonce.
“I thought women should always have a heel,” he said.
But since 2020, Hunter’s opinion has changed dramatically.
“During COVID, everyone got used to wearing slides and indoor shoes that we just sort of readjusted, you know?” he added. “So now I’m like, if it’s hot, why not?”
