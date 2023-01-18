Machine Gun Kelly applauds her fashion critics





Machine Gun Kelly has reminded her detractors that her clothing choices are actually personal.

The 32 year old player General public sale the artist, who likes to be expressive with her style and is known for her over-the-top outfits, took to social media to stop haters commenting on her fashion choices, tweet on tuesday“you can’t comment on my style if you don’t have one.”

He then shared a screenshot of the tweet to instagramcaptioning the post, “keep your insecurities to yourself.”







The Grammy nominee’s posts come a day after he appeared at the Dolce & Gabbana Homme Fall/Winter 23/24 show in Milan where, you guessed it, he wore a head-turning look, a silver outfit from the head to toe with a logo embossed trench coat, matching pants and a cropped top that showed off his stomach tattoos.

“I call it: if euphoria jules went to milan,” Kelly captioned her attire. instagramreferring to the character of Hunter Schafer in the HBO series.

Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock



Known for experimenting with beauty, the UN/DN LAQR founder also tied his hair up in a bun, painted his fingernails silver and decorated his eyes with metallic eye stickers, similar to the psychedelic makeup featured on Euphoria.





It’s obvious that when Kelly wears an outfit, he’s fully committed to it.

Over the Christmas holidays, he ditched the conventional festive style and opted for an all-leopard print look for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Christmas Eve.

There have also been instances where it has literally taken on the meaning of a fashion risk.

While attending the 2022 American Music Awards in December, he wore a purple wool and neoprene Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in gunmetal protruding spikes. Kelly even admitted on stage that her costume was “hard to pee.”

Never miss a story sign up for Free Weekly PEOPLE Newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kelly machine gun.

Frazer Harrison/Getty







However, the musician is not alone in his original outfit. Her fiancé and “twin flame” Megan Fox served as her style partner in crime.

The two are known for sporting edgy couples ensembles, which these days have mostly referenced ’90s icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and mostly built around their favorite accessory: the fuzzy bob, which they seem to be swapping cupboards on the other.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/style/machine-gun-kelly-hits-back-at-his-fashion-critics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos