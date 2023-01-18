So Emily went to Paris? White Lotus and Enhypen came to Milan.





MILAN It’s been nearly 72 years since Giovanni Battista Giorgini, scion of an old Florentine family, telephoned a group of American buyers attending the spring haute couture shows in Paris and invited them to attend a fashion show at him. Five accepted. They were Seventh Avenue designer Hannah Troy and buyers from B. Altman and Bergdorf Goodman of New York, I. Magnin of San Francisco and Morgans of Montreal. Giorgini’s experiment was so successful that the shows were soon moved to Palazzo Pitti, attendance increased by exhibitors, and the cornerstone of a post-war Italian fashion industry was laid. It is unlikely that Giorgini could have imagined that seven decades later Italian fashion shows would attract thousands of guests, with an equal number of press and crowds clamoring for glimpses of fashion show attendees like the band members of K-pop boys Enhypen. As much as any trend or runway show (or staff guessing game; we see you, Gucci), it was the continuity of Giorgini’s vision that struck an observer this week and how enduring the claim and rugged Italy over the primacy of fashion remains.

The Fendi show on Saturday is a good example. Held at the company’s headquarters, on a set that featured a suspended Rube Goldberg contraption, Silvia Venturini Fendis’ menswear presentation could have served as a mission statement to explain why Italian design still matters. It’s no exaggeration to say that the designer has taken on some of the most nagging cultural anxieties, primarily around gender and safety, and cloaked them in garments that, while revealing the male body in little orthodox (one-shoulder sweaters, for example), they simultaneously enveloped her in swaddling, protective and shamelessly luxurious forms.

There were elegant gray wool coats sweeping the floor. There were fringed capes reminiscent of a Fendi interpretation of the old Venetian tabarro cape. There were, of course, the various finely processed leather bags and garments associated with a brand established in Rome in 1925 as a leather goods store. More deeply rooted, however, are hints of a quietly assured manner, a kind of grandpa typical of the Milanese bourgeoisie and which has caught the attention of street-style photographers like Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist. You won’t often see the two labels mentioned in the same sentence, but if Fendi represents a face of Italianness, Dsquared is sort of the flip side of the same coin. Twin designers Dean and Dan Caten are Toronto natives. Yet, having lived and worked in Milan for decades, they are honorably local and as such have adopted an almost stereotypical Italian style of clothing mash-up that is exuberant, silly, full of references and devoid of specific context.

The Caten twins are so much about individuality, it’s easy to forget how much their designs celebrate the collective identity of teenagers. More determined than most, they’ve spent their careers delving into a psychic closet where goth, emo, gamer geek, and fanboy identities are mixed together in a heap.

Take a second look at the shows, for which tattooed TikTok superstar JeanCarlo Len, aka Jashlem, was sent down the catwalk in a pink T-shirt adorned with a knife-wielding kitty and the caption Cute & Nasty, and some super distressed jeans worn unbuttoned over a second sewn and belted trouser with an oversized rodeo buckle. What followed was a rotating cycle of fringed western wear, shredded denim, exposed boxers, leather jockstraps, oversized trapper hats and t-shirts that provocatively redesigned the famous drink logo. carbonated under the name Choke. While the show was co-ed, it was amply supplied with lacy underwear shown mostly on cisgender men. There’s nothing hotter than a guy in panties, Dan Caten remarked beforehand. And, given that a slew of maverick brands like Menagerie, Candyman Fashion, and Ciciful have joined mainstream brands like Cosabella, Fleur du Mal, and Savage X Fenty in creating frilly underwear for those with male genitalia. , he may be right. Placeholder collections can be like emails from HR: you know they contain crucial information and yet no one reads them. Hence the first Gucci show since the unexpected departure of Alessandro Michele in November, the stealthy firebrand who reinvented a sagging brand and boosted sales by the billions while riding a wave of gender dispersal, was erased from consciousness. almost as quickly as seen. Like it or not, fashion needs headliners. It’s still not enough to fill the void left by the departure of a star designer by stuffing the front rows with multi-platform celebrities like Idris Elba, Nick and Susie Cave, Kai, Jalen Ramsey and elite gamer Pow3r, hiring live bands like Marc Ribots Ceramic Chien to perform and then showcase the efforts of a crowdsourced studio team.

Certainly, there were elements of the Gucci collection to endorse, if not admire or covet. (Admittedly, a supersized flasher raincoat was pretty cool.) And, yes, in early runway looks, it looked like the brand had decided to emphasize the infallible elements of a couture heritage when making the pants, bulky jackets and coats and pairing them with skinny shirts reminiscent of 1970s Florence. Ultimately, and as a reflection of the individualities represented by the multifaceted designers and artisans who inhabit the house of Gucci, according to the notes, the show was a semi-coherent blur of ankle boots, scarf-patch denims, beanies sailors and other products. likely to narrow the gap between full-price retail and markdown at Woodbury Common. And some things were downright confusing. Namely, goofy pirate boots that required models to walk with an oddly choppy gait and an industrial gray wool maxi skirt with a deep front slit and no zippers. It’s one thing to play with gender tropes and quite another to ignore anatomy. It’s not good to deceive Mother Nature, to quote a famous 1970s ad for Chiffon margarine. All my life I’ve wondered why fashion is seen as so cheap and mundane in various contexts, Miuccia Prada remarked in notes for a show that, as so often in this designer’s career, was aimed at improving fashion’s status in the cultural hierarchy of that of eternal son-in-law.

The show’s title was Lets Talk About Clothes, and the two designers Ms. Prada and Raf Simons used strict visual grammar to put together groups based on traditional men’s clothing reduced to stark geometric shapes. Perhaps the designs were uncomfortably reminiscent of Italo Zucchelli’s work at Calvin Klein before he was replaced at the label by Mr. Simons. Moreover, where Mr. Zucchelli celebrated sexuality, the Prada models were so underdeveloped that they looked as if they had not yet reached puberty.

Yet if both the cast and a collection of largely monochromatic circular, tubular, tapered and downright square stuff (jackets, suits and coats, some single-breasted, some two-button, some three-button; and also parkas, MA-1 bombers, and mid-calf duffle coats that were tight enough to hobble) had little consideration for physical ease, which was arguably part of the problem. Even the suede work aprons transformed into tunics evoked the manual workers in a portrait of August Sander. Sanders subjects (like, of course, Mrs. Prada and also, perhaps, Mr. Simons) have innately understood that, in the long history, personal comfort is a fairly new idea. History is rarely far from the thoughts of Giorgio Armani, who, as he approaches 90, increasingly projects his thoughts towards the Italy of his youth. We tend to forget so many great things that have been done, Mr Armani said on Monday ahead of the VIP presentation whose guests included Ed Westwick, James Norton and White Lotus hunk Theo James.

Sitting on a stage created inside the palace where he lives downtown, Mr. Armani reached out his hands and gestured toward a backdrop evoking the marmoreal elegance characteristic of lobbies built across the city in the 1960s. 1920 to 1970s. More and more, in recent years, the Armani fashion shows have revisited a rich, discreet and evocative clothing style of a metropolis as calm as it is elegant. Not for the Milanese or Mr. Armani the exuberance of southern Italy. Here, women of a certain age and class still hold on to a singsong Italian adage that translates to a low heel, a dab of makeup, and a pearl necklace. It’s not an Instagram-friendly way to dress, and so shows can sometimes feel like looking at old Kodachrome slides all those eight-button jackets, nubby tweeds, woolen shawls and belted overcoats. (It doesn’t help that his models move at the speed of molasses.) Even so, there is a distinct pleasure to be had in relaxing into the rhythm of a designer who, above all else, represents the continuity of the ‘OG of OGs, like a noticed wag.

It’s a bit like having a herbal tea in a traditional confectionery like Marchesi, founded in 1824, with a relative whose sense of style, fairness and propriety is firmly rooted in the past. Keep your TikTok trashy and your Instagram feed visually loud, Mr. Armani often seems to say. Walk through this ancient city and appreciate what came before. With beauty you can touch something eternal, he said.

