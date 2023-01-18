Shein TikTok dress: the stylist crawled after discovering her face on a colorful garment





An American fashion designer was shocked to learn that a dress sold by fast fashion chain Shein appeared to have appropriated her face for its design. Tami, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share the bizarre discovery. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Woman finds her own face in a Shein dress For more lifestyle news and videos, check out Lifestyle >> The stylist has distinctive blue curly hair, retro reading glasses and often wears bright red lipstick. The Shein dress has a print that closely resembles her own style. Guys, I’m so shaken, Tami told him 300,000 TikTok followers. I had a follower send me a pic of Shein in a dress and I swear to God that’s my fucking face. Personally, I don’t order from Shein but oh my God, it’s my face, my profile, my glasses, my hair. Visibly amazed, she adds, Like what? Did someone take a picture of me and make a fucking dress? Stylist Tami was pissed off by the print on a Shein dress. Credit: TikTok/sterk_acres Tamis supporters generally agreed that the face on the dress was remarkably similar. It’s too close to be random, one person said. It’s DEFINITELY you! another accepted. Are you scared or excited? asked one follower, to which Tami replied: Mostly scared. LAWYER! writes another. I order it and wear it just to get people’s reactions lol, one joked. It’s actually you. I’m absolutely not even sure what I would do in this situation, said one follower. I feel like they owe you or what? Ha ha. The Shein dress showing what Tami claims is her own face. Credit: TikTok/sterk_acres Others weren’t so sure. I don’t feel like it would hold up on the pitch, one said. I don’t see the resemblance, wrote another. She’s just a girl with short blue hair and glasses, which is pretty common, said a third. Added another: I can see where you are from, but there are a lot of people who look like you. It’s probably just a coincidence lol but just to the point, commented a fence guard. Reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where Elaine found a store mannequin with her face on, another noted. Tami says she’s scared but also flattered. Credit: TikTok/sterk_acres In a follow-up video, Tami said she thought the design was a bit overbearing, just a little. I’m trying to figure out what I can do about the whole situation, she added. So stay tuned. Tami said she emailed the company to find out more. I couldn’t find a designer and sent an email asking for design info…but probably won’t get a response, she wrote in the comments section. 7Lifestyle has reached out to Shein for comment. For more engaging lifestyle content, visit 7Life at Facebook. Play video Heidi Agan lookalike Kate Middleton fears for her job after Harry & Meghan drama Heidi Agan lookalike Kate Middleton fears for her job after Harry & Meghan drama Sisters tell how lightbulb moment on hideous necessity spawned multi-million dollar business Women’s Reverse Transformation Divides the Internet: It’s Not the Same Person

